Harvard, MA

Harvard Crimson

Faith and Life Forum Returns at Harvard’s Memorial Church

At Memorial Church’s first Faith and Life Forum of the semester on Sunday, Minister Matthew I. Potts commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The forum is a weekly discussion that seeks to integrate faith-based dialogue with questions about life. The event, held each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in Harvard’s Memorial Church, is open to the public.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Launches ‘The Grid’ to Support Science and Engineering Startups

The Accelerator program will now be housed under The Grid, which is located in Harvard's Science and Engineering Complex. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. Harvard wants its engineering students to turn research into reality. The University launched an initiative last week that aims to help affiliates translate research into startups...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard Pledges to Return Human Remains of Enslaved People to Descendents

Many of the human remains in Harvard's museum collections are held in the Peabody Museum of Archaeology and Ethnology. By Truong L. Nguyen. Harvard University agreed on Thursday to return the human remains of 19 individuals who were likely enslaved to their descendants, accepting recommendations from a committee tasked with examining how the school should treat human remains in its museum collections.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Embattled Former Gov Preceptor David Kane Teaching at Simmons

David Kane, previously a preceptor at Harvard whose contract was not renewed after students alleged that he authored racist blog posts, was recently hired by Simmons University. By Julian J. Giordano. In fall 2020, Harvard was mired in controversy after students in Government 50: “Data” discovered racist blog posts, which...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Flyby Imagines: What is Going to Be On the Annenberg Ceiling?

If you haven’t been to Annenberg lately, you may not realize that the ceiling is currently covered due to construction. But the covers lead us to wonder: what exactly is going on under there? Realistically, Harvard isn't going to change anything on the ceiling for the sake of tradition, but what if they did? Here, Flyby imagines (using crude expert Photoshop skills) some possibilities of what could be added to the ceiling of Annenberg.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Harvard to Offer Third Covid-19 Booster Shot as PCR Testing Program Ends

Harvard University Health Services will offer the Omicron Covid-19 boosters in conjunction with free flu vaccines this fall. By Angela Dela Cruz. Harvard will begin offering Moderna’s new Omicron Covid-19 booster shot to affiliates later this month, the University announced Tuesday. The booster shot will be required for all...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Comaroff, Domínguez, Urton Accusers Call for Title IX Reform at Harvard

Nine students and alumni who reported sexual and professional misconduct by Harvard faculty members demanded the University reform its Title IX and Office of Dispute Resolution procedures in a letter Tuesday. Addressed to University President Lawrence S. Bacow, the letter calls on Harvard to include victims’ input in improving its...
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Charles Sumner and His Family Deserve A Harvard House

Prince Williams ’25 is a History Concentrator in Adams House. Every first-year student at Harvard swipes their ID at Annenberg dining hall and walks past a portrait of Charles Sumner. After graduating from Harvard College, Sumner spent 22 years as a public servant representing Massachusetts in the Senate. Throughout his time in Congress, he was famous for his fierce support for the abolition of slavery and unpopular belief in equality for all people. For his accomplishments, Sumner deserves to have a Harvard House in his name.
HARVARD, MA
Harvard Crimson

Under New Manager, Cambridge City Council Once Again Sets Sights on Housing

The Housing Committee of the Cambridge City Council discussed multifamily housing at a meeting Tuesday. By Julian J. Giordano. As Cambridge’s new city manager Yi-An Huang ’05 assumes leadership over city government and the City Council resumes regular meetings after the summer, councilors have set their sights once again on a contentious issue: multifamily housing.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

A Moment of Eternity

Ben T. Elwy ’23 lives in Quincy House. Their column, “The Smiles We Choose,” appears on alternating Thursdays. For as long as humans have had a conception of time, there have been people who wanted time to stop. Sometimes it’s a happy wish: the desire to freeze...
QUINCY, MA
