If you haven’t been to Annenberg lately, you may not realize that the ceiling is currently covered due to construction. But the covers lead us to wonder: what exactly is going on under there? Realistically, Harvard isn't going to change anything on the ceiling for the sake of tradition, but what if they did? Here, Flyby imagines (using crude expert Photoshop skills) some possibilities of what could be added to the ceiling of Annenberg.

HARVARD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO