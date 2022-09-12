Washington Irving Park Hosts 9/11 Memorial Ceremony In Bixby

Dozens of mourners also paid tribute to victims of 9/11 in Bixby, by visiting Washington Irving Park.

The park's World Trade Center Memorial has a 26-foot beam from one of the towers as a year-round tribute.

This year, it added two markers for victims of the Pentagon and Flight 93.

Organizers say the anniversary is a solemn reminder of the country's history.

The program featured two speakers, the Bixby color guard, taps and a national anthem performance.