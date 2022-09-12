ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, WA

kptv.com

Police: Suspect involved in arson at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested the suspect who was involved in an arson at Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night. Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at a business located at 808 Harney Street. The suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was located inside the business and arrested.
VANCOUVER, WA
WLBT

Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
ORCHARDS, WA
KGW

Man arrested for arson at Vancouver mayor's home appears in court

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle made an appearance in a Clark County court via video Thursday morning. Aidan Michael Murray also faces charges for a separate burglary at a business. A judge set his bail at $500,000 for arson and $10,000 for burglary. The court also issued a no contact order.
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Man on bike accused of going after drivers in unprovoked attacks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Magnuson from Southeast Portland was behind the wheel when his dash cam captured a man on a bike throwing a large rock at his windshield. "I didn't feel safe at all," Magnuson said. The unprovoked attack happened Saturday near Southeast 49th and Hawthorne, said Magnuson.
PORTLAND, OR
Chronicle

Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing

Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
KELSO, WA
The Oregonian

Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day

Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
thereflector.com

Alleged trailer thief from Battle Ground faces drug charges

A Battle Ground man initially charged in the theft of $225,000 of travel trailers now faces drug charges. He has pleaded not guilty. On Sept. 7, Matthew Scott, 39, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Clark County Superior Court. Alongside charges of theft and burglary, Scott now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and charges to deliver a controlled substance.
BATTLE GROUND, WA
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked

The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail

Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KGW

Arson at Vancouver mayor's home was preceded by burglary, she says

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police and firefighters responded to the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday night after someone allegedly tried to set a fire near her family's garage, according to police. According to a brief statement from the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m....
VANCOUVER, WA
