Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
kptv.com
Police: Suspect involved in arson at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested the suspect who was involved in an arson at Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night. Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at a business located at 808 Harney Street. The suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was located inside the business and arrested.
KXL
Drugs, Guns, Animals, Stolen Vehicles, And A Lamborghini All Seized During Clackamas County Bust
OREGON CITY, Ore. – An alleged major drug operation is busted near Oregon City. Police say a search of 22 greenhouses spread across 75 acres found nearly 3,000 illegal marijuana plants, 3,000 pounds of bulk marijuana, stolen farm equipment, and a Lamborghini purchased with drug money. On top of...
WLBT
Man professes love to woman while assaulting, dragging her from apartment, authorities say
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Deputies in Washington state say they helped a woman escape a man who attacked her at an apartment complex. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports they were called to an apartment in Orchards, Washington, on Sept. 9. Arriving deputies said they were informed that a man had assaulted a woman before forcibly dragging her from an apartment.
Accused fentanyl dealer sued by family of Portland teen who died of overdose
PORTLAND, Ore. — The family of 16-year-old Portland high school student Griffin Hoffmann has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of supplying fentanyl pills that resulted in the teenager's overdose death early this year. In March, Hoffmann was one of two McDaniel High School students who fatally overdosed...
Man arrested for arson at Vancouver mayor's home appears in court
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The man accused of setting a fire at the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle made an appearance in a Clark County court via video Thursday morning. Aidan Michael Murray also faces charges for a separate burglary at a business. A judge set his bail at $500,000 for arson and $10,000 for burglary. The court also issued a no contact order.
Man on bike accused of going after drivers in unprovoked attacks
PORTLAND, Ore. — Steve Magnuson from Southeast Portland was behind the wheel when his dash cam captured a man on a bike throwing a large rock at his windshield. "I didn't feel safe at all," Magnuson said. The unprovoked attack happened Saturday near Southeast 49th and Hawthorne, said Magnuson.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect located, apprehended in Oregon
The suspect, described as a white male adult with a thin build and beard, has committed several violent felonies from Salt Lake City, UT, to Elko, Nevada.
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
Portland-area mayor's home targeted by arson suspect who allegedly set fire by garage, fled scene
Authorities are investigating an arson case reported at the home of the mayor of a Portland suburb. The incident happened in Vancouver, Washington, a city of nearly 191,000 people just nine miles north of Portland city center. Local outlets, including The Columbian and KGW, confirmed that the incident happened at...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Police Arrest Two Men Sunday After Reported Stabbing
Kelso police arrested two men early Sunday after three people were stabbed in the city. TM Ruben, 21, first identified as “Ruben Doe,” was arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault. Dickson Ando, 27, was arrested on suspicion of aiding/abetting and three counts of first-degree assault.
Channel 6000
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
Attempted kidnapping in Clark County foiled by victim’s neighbors; suspect arrested next day
Deputies on Saturday arrested the suspect in an attempted kidnapping, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Mohamed Aly Aboulezz allegedly entered a woman’s apartment in Orchards on Friday morning and assaulted her. He “was professing his love to the victim” as he pulled her out of the apartment, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, adding that the suspect also made sexual-assault and death threats against her.
Mother of 16-year-old McDaniel High student who died of fentanyl overdose sues alleged drug supplier
The mother of Griffin Hoffmann, a 16-year-old McDaniel High School student who died from an accidental overdose, is suing the accused fentanyl dealer charged with supplying the drug eventually sold to the boy. The wrongful death and negligence suit, filed this month in Multnomah County Circuit Court, seeks $510,000 in...
thereflector.com
Alleged trailer thief from Battle Ground faces drug charges
A Battle Ground man initially charged in the theft of $225,000 of travel trailers now faces drug charges. He has pleaded not guilty. On Sept. 7, Matthew Scott, 39, appeared for an arraignment hearing in Clark County Superior Court. Alongside charges of theft and burglary, Scott now faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and charges to deliver a controlled substance.
kptv.com
Clark County deputies find body, suspected explosives inside booby-trapped tent
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after deputies found a man dead in a tent under suspicious circumstances in Clark County. Officials with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office say the man was first found Monday in rural portion of the county, east of Chelatchie Prairie off US Forest Service Forest Road 54.
Beaverton Police Log: Accused of neglect, father claims he was carjacked
The Beaverton Police Department makes arrests for false report, fraud and more from Aug. 24-29, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Wednesday, Aug. 24 Eighteen-month-old twins were left alone on Southwest Fifth Street while their parents were in Portland. The Oregon Department of Human Services took them into custody. A man called 911 to...
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
opb.org
Clark County sheriff says county angling to run jail
Clark County leaders are considering taking over day-to-day operations of the local jail, a massive reshuffling that would take the department away from the sheriff. Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins told OPB that he was informed of the plan by County Manager Kathleen Otto on Thursday. Atkins said he was generally supportive, but he wasn’t entirely clear why the change was happening.
Arson at Vancouver mayor's home was preceded by burglary, she says
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police and firefighters responded to the home of Vancouver Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle on Monday night after someone allegedly tried to set a fire near her family's garage, according to police. According to a brief statement from the Vancouver Police Department, officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m....
KGW
