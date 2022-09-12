Read full article on original website
Related
click orlando
Orange County student caught going nearly 100 mph claims he was late for school, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County student who was caught driving more than double the speed limit Thursday morning claimed he was doing so because he was late for school, according to sheriff’s officials. The student was stopped on Apopka Vineland Road near Olympia High School driving...
Osceola County officials approve millions in funding for road projects to ease congestion
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Population growth in Osceola County is forcing officials there to act. County commissioners are working with the Florida Department of Transportation on road projects meant to alleviate the traffic congestion caused by recent, sudden growth. The county has earmarked approximately $770 million to spend on...
click orlando
1 child injured, 1 missing after lightning strike near Lake Fairview, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Emergency crews responded to a scene near Lake Fairview Thursday evening after a child on-board a boat was hospitalized following reports of a lightning strike. News 6 reporter Treasure Roberts said several Orlando police and fire crews responded to Fairview Shores Drive. At the time, witnesses...
Police report provides more details into how Apopka firefighter was killed by trailer while on duty
APOPKA, Fla. — It’s been two months since Apopka firefighter Austin Duran died after a trailer filled with sand fell on top of him. Now for the first time, we know how this tragedy played out. The 12-page Apopka police report includes several witness interviews, including one with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox35orlando.com
Child missing, 1 hurt after boat capsizes during rowing practice at Lake Fairview, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students was out on Lake Fairview practicing Thursday afternoon around 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck in the area, sending one person to the hospital. Divers are now searching the lake for someone who is missing, according to the Orlando Fire Department.
mynews13.com
Winter Park High School parents notified of threat for 2nd day in a row
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Following Wednesday’s incident at Winter Park High School, where a student brought a gun on campus, parents were notified of another threat Thursday. For two days in a row, Winter Park High School parents were notified of a threat on campus. Orange County Public...
click orlando
EHEAP provides seniors with energy bill assistance
Seniors living in Central Florida may qualify to receive assistance with their energy bills, according to the Senior Resource Alliance. Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program, or EHEAP, is a federally funded program aimed at helping qualified seniors ages 60 and up pay their energy bills in an emergency.
Man to be resentenced after receiving 90 days in jail for deadly hit-and-run in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. — The person convicted of killing a man in a hit-and-run is set to get a new sentence Thursday. Jose Ruiz was sentenced to 90 days in jail earlier this month after taking a plea deal in the death of Mahmoud Arabi. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
‘Excited to shine bright:’ Church donation helps Seminole County elementary school renovate media center
ORLANDO, Fla. – Last year, News 6 took you to Journey Church on what the organization calls “Legacy Sunday.” That’s when the church’s pastor presented a local elementary school principal with a check for $30,000 to renovate the school’s outdated media center. “When I...
click orlando
Seminole Sheriff’s Office arrests 5 in 2020 election illegal voting investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. Last month, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his election police arrested 20 people across the state for the same crime. We have since learned most, if not all, of those people thought they were eligible to vote.
WESH
Flood advisories issued for multiple Central Florida counties
Brevard County has a flood advisory in effect until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The National Weather Service has also issued...
WESH
Sheriff: Video shows Volusia man passed out in car as toddlers run through Walmart parking lot
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, a man was arrested after two children were found alone in a Central Florida parking lot. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona. Two unattended children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, were observed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
sltablet.com
A Millage Increase Of 30% Has Been Proposed By Clermont City Council
After 7 years of no millage increases, Clermont City Council is proposing an increase of approximately 30%. The current millage is 4.2. The rate would be capped at 5.5. The increase will provide for costs incurred for the increase in needed personnel, fire and police services, and grounds/street maintenance. Council...
2 restaurants close in College Park within a week
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Orange County to give update on sales tax increase proposal
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders will give an update Tuesday on a tax increase that could bring in millions of dollars for transportation projects. Commissioners voted to let the people decide on the one percentage point sales tax increase that will be on the November ballot. >>>...
click orlando
Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say
DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
Orlando apartments to be built near Millenia mall, Lake Nona
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A pair of multifamily communities have entered the city of Orlando’s development pipeline with the potential to bring nearly 700 apartments to two of the city’s busiest regions.
WESH
FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive and Boggy Creek Road around 4:22 a.m. Wednesday. A vehicle was driving east on Jetport Drive in an inside lane when it...
click orlando
18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
Comments / 0