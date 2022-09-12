ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 0

click orlando

EHEAP provides seniors with energy bill assistance

Seniors living in Central Florida may qualify to receive assistance with their energy bills, according to the Senior Resource Alliance. Emergency Home Assistance for the Elderly Program, or EHEAP, is a federally funded program aimed at helping qualified seniors ages 60 and up pay their energy bills in an emergency.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Rising fuel, rising rate: OUC approves electric cost increase

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Utilities Commission Board of Commissioners approved an increase in electric rate charges for residential and commercial customers at a meeting Tuesday. According to OUC officials, rates will increase by 10%, or $13 a month, for a 1,000 kWh residential bill starting on Oct. 1.
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

A Millage Increase Of 30% Has Been Proposed By Clermont City Council

After 7 years of no millage increases, Clermont City Council is proposing an increase of approximately 30%. The current millage is 4.2. The rate would be capped at 5.5. The increase will provide for costs incurred for the increase in needed personnel, fire and police services, and grounds/street maintenance. Council...
CLERMONT, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

2 restaurants close in College Park within a week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two restaurants in College Park closed within days of each other. College Park Main Street District officials shared on Facebook that Thai Farm Kitchen and El Vic’s Kitchen, both located on Edgewater Drive, had announced on Saturday that they were permanently closing. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man accused of neglect after 2 kids found in Volusia Walmart parking lot, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. – A Deltona man was arrested Wednesday, accused of child neglect after two toddlers were found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in nothing but diapers. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses saw the two children running in the parking lot of the Walmart on Howland Boulevard in Deltona that evening. One witness said the unattended children were almost hit by a car.
DELTONA, FL
WESH

FHP: Pedestrian struck, killed in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday in an Orange County crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Jetport Drive and Boggy Creek Road around 4:22 a.m. Wednesday. A vehicle was driving east on Jetport Drive in an inside lane when it...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

18-year-old woman accused in rental fraud scheme, Ocoee police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested in August after Ocoee police said she tried to fraudulently rent out rooms in Ocoee properties. On Aug. 12, Ocoee police said they were called to 1242 Russell Drive after 18-year-old Selena Henningham was found claiming to live in the home while a locksmith hired by the property manager was trying to change the locks.
OCOEE, FL

