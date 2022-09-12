ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
DECATUR, AL
wbrc.com

One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Midfield PD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday. The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside. If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan […]
MIDFIELD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: 25-year-old arrested for murder of Birmingham man

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old was arrested for the murder of a Birmingham man that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), D’Angelo Rashad Edwards, of Fairfield, was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Derrell Willis, who was shot and killed while in the 7500 […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Shelby Reporter

Man arrested after hit and run in Helena

HELENA – A man has been charged with a hit and run that took place in the Old Cahaba neighborhood in Helena on Thursday, Sept. 15. Jeremy Lane Shaw was admitted to the Shelby County Jail on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injury. According...
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

