Person dies after being pinned in machine at Birmingham plant
Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
Woman dead after possible accidental shooting in Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman died from a gunshot wound Thursday evening in Birmingham. Police and fire medics responded about 6 p.m. to the 900 block of 47th Street South in the area known as Baby Kingston. Sgt. Monica Law said the woman, whose identity has not been...
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Arrest made in connection to August shooting on 66th Street South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in August. Derrell Willis was shot and killed in the 7500 block of 66th Street South on Aug. 31. According to BPD, the suspect has been identified as D’Angelo Edwards, 25, of Fairfield. Edwards was […]
Birmingham woman charged with identity theft in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A 22-year-old woman from Birmingham was charged with multiple counts of identity theft for cashing checks in Decatur and various other locations in north Alabama. The Decatur Police Department received a report on Sept. 7 from a financial institution with locations in Decatur that someone had...
One taken to hospital after house fire in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital after a house fire near Kingston on September 15, 2022. This happened at 939 47th Way North. Authorities are still working to extinguish the fire. We will continue to update this story...
Midfield PD needs help identifying burglary suspect
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Midfield Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in a burglary that occurred Thursday. The individual pictured is believed by MPD to have forced entry into a residence and stolen multiple items inside. If you recognize this person or know anything about this case, contact Detective Logan […]
Police charge suspect in hit-in-run accident that left a woman with Autism hospitalized
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - Helena Police have charged a suspect in a hit and run in Helena. Jeremy Shaw is accused of hitting a 19-year-old woman with autism then taking off. Police said this happened on Stonecreek Drive in the Old Cahaba Neighborhood. Maddie Hart’s dad said she was on...
Birmingham man arrested in deadly July shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- The Birmingham Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting back in July.
UPDATE: 25-year-old arrested for murder of Birmingham man
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A 25-year-old was arrested for the murder of a Birmingham man that occurred on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), D’Angelo Rashad Edwards, of Fairfield, was arrested for the murder of 20-year-old Derrell Willis, who was shot and killed while in the 7500 […]
55-year-old man pinned in machine, killed at south Birmingham business
A man was killed Wednesday night in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man Thursday as Bonnie Chancellor Jr. He lived in Birmingham. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service and Birmingham police were dispatched just after 7 p.m. to 123 Industrial...
‘A fake post’: Deputies update threat at West End High School
ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah County Sheriff’s Department said a fake snapchat post is to blame for a reported threat at West End High School in Etowah County. The following is the joint statement from Sheriff Jonathon Horton and Etowah County Superintendent Dr. Alan Cosby:. On September...
Feds capture suspect wanted on capital murder charges in west Birmingham shooting in Mississippi
A Calera man wanted for capital murder in the fatal shooting last month of a 35-year-old man in west Birmingham was captured by federal agents in Mississippi, police said Wednesday. Xavier Lumpkin Jr., 31, of Calera, was taken into custody in Meridian, Miss., by U.S. Marshals on Sept. 8, Birmingham...
Tuscaloosa Police working to fight officer shortage
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is facing a severe shortage of police officers. One high ranking officer says this is by far the worst job market in 25 years in terms of trying to recruit new officers. The police department says it is short by 28 sworn...
Birmingham police seize drugs, several guns with ‘high capacity magazines’ in traffic stop
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department took in a large amount of drugs as well as several firearms during a traffic stop Thursday. According to BPD, officers conducted the stop on a vehicle in the Elyton community of Birmingham. Those occupying the vehicle were arrested after authorities discovered a “trafficking amount” of both […]
‘Killed for nothing’: Family mourns 24-year-old fatally shot in Birmingham double homicide, prays for justice
Family members of a 24-year-old man killed in a Birmingham double homicide are mourning his death and praying for answers and an arrest in the case. Jalen “Hector” Tolbert was one of two young men shot to death more than a week ago when someone unleashed more than two dozen bullets on a group of people in Elyton Village.
Birmingham man already in jail for murder, charged with killing of 83-year-old
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department has charged an already incarcerated man with another murder from earlier this year. Jarvas Henderson, 22, was recently charged with capital murder and first-degree burglary. He is accused of killing 83-year-old Daniel Garrick back on May 16. The homicide occurred in the 600 block of Sheridan Road […]
Man arrested after hit and run in Helena
HELENA – A man has been charged with a hit and run that took place in the Old Cahaba neighborhood in Helena on Thursday, Sept. 15. Jeremy Lane Shaw was admitted to the Shelby County Jail on charges of fleeing the scene of an accident involving an injury. According...
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking. Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car. Lewis said the...
