‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Mailbag: What’s Daemon’s Plan?
Daemon is banished from King’s Landing after engaging in a host of questionable actions. King Viserys needs a new hand after stripping Otto of his position. And a new, fearsome dragon looks poised to join the show. After Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea,” you had questions about...
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Deep Dive
Time to hit the Street of Silk with Mal and Jo to dive deep into the latest episode of House of the Dragon! They begin as they Rally the Realm with their overall impressions of this scandalous episode (06:59). Later they enter the Dragon Pit to investigate all the juicy plot details (09:49). Later, they hand out episode awards (2:23:12) and have a great chat with the show’s production designer, Claire Richards, about the amazing sets and tapestries constructed for the show (02:32:17). They end with a trip down Spoiler Lane to talk about the book’s foreshadowing and what’s to come (02:48:49).
‘House of the Dragon’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 5
As you’re probably aware by now, House of the Dragon is a prequel. The Game of Thrones spinoff, based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, takes place nearly 200 years before the events of the original HBO series. Unlike the original series, which ran out of material to adapt by the end of its fifth season, key details from the Targaryen dynasty already have been published in Martin’s fictional history. If you want to know how the story ends, you could easily Google it—or, you know, read a book.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode and going over the named hours of Westeros (3:01). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:52). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra (37:27)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (49:40), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:01:15).
‘The View’ Cohost Draft With Bobby Finger: A Pop Culture History Lesson
This week, Amelia Wedemeyer is joined by Who? Weekly cohost Bobby Finger. Bobby dishes about his new book, The Old Place, before the two draft their potential View cohosts and break down the significance of the controversial talk show. Host: Amelia Wedemeyer. Guest: Bobby Finger. Producer: Devon Renaldo.
‘Queen Sugar’ and Responsibility in Accepting Roles With Omar Dorsey
Bakari Sellers is joined by actor Omar Dorsey to discuss his role as Hollywood in Queen Sugar (3:40), the potential legacy of the hit show (14:43), and the acting roles he has on the horizon (19:56). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Omar Dorsey. Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr. Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt.
Mark Long on the ‘The Challenge’ and ‘All Stars’ Season 3
Johnny is joined by Mark Long to share anecdotes from their time together on The Challenge, discuss how the competition has changed over the seasons, and look forward to the future of the franchise. Later, they talk about All Stars Season 3 and how Mark was able to navigate the intense environment, the new book How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, Mark’s brand new podcast, and much more.
Amy Forsyth & Susanne Wuest Starrer ‘Inedia’ Begins Production In Canada
EXCLUSIVE: Toronto-based production company Good Question Media and Experimental Forest Films today announced the start of production on the upcoming drama Inedia. Directed by Liz Cairns in her feature film debut, the film stars Amy Forsyth (CODA, The Gilded Age), Susanne Wuest (Goodnight Mommy), and newcomer Nova Brown. Production is underway on the flick, which is shooting on Salt Spring Island in British Columbia, Canada. The film follows a young woman who, after a series of mysterious and debilitating allergic reactions to food, joins a radical community of people who claim to be nourished by light. The film explores an ancient belief...
‘The Challenge: USA’ Episode 11
Tyson and Amelia break down the two-hour season finale of The Challenge: USA. They discuss all the challenges featured in the episode including all the stages that lead to the finale. Tyson describes his emotions watching the episode and recounts what happened during the the final stages of the competition. He also discusses different challenges he faced when he came to the production of the show and whether he would ever return.
