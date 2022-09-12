ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Stories take the stage for Big Read kickoff

By Jennifer P. Brown
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 4 days ago

At Friday night’s kickoff for Hopkinsville’s Big Read, musician Martha Redbone told stories about her family’s Native, African American and Appalachian heritages and how they fit in Kentucky.

Her songs and stories were at times thought-provoking, heartbreaking, instructive, sad and hilarious.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059HKo_0hrToI3u00
Martha Redbone performs for the Hopkinsville Big Read kickoff Friday at the Alhambra Theatre. (Photo by Jennifer P. Brown, Hoptown Chronicle)

Growing up in Harlan — where her grandfather was a coal miner and her great-grandmother descended from Native Americans who defied the U.S. government’s efforts to permanently erase tribes from the southeastern states — Redbone lived the complex truth of many American families. We don’t fit into neat categories. We are not only one thing and never another.

In one humorous song, Redbone described how census-takers shifted decade to decade in their attempts to label her family by race.

Redbone has said that the narrative unfolding in her performance of “Bone Hill: The Concert” could be a “bird’s eye view” into any family’s story.

The show was an appropriate entry into our community’s shared reading of “There There.” The novel’s Native American characters must deal with a sense of both belonging and not belonging in the United States.

Like all of the 30-plus events planned around Big Read through November, the Redbone concert was free. Here’s a schedule of the Big Read events.

This week’s lineup includes Poetry & Pints, which Hoptown Chronicle is co-sponsoring with WKMS. It’s at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hopkinsville Brewing Co.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoptown Chronicle

Last home delivery of a newspaper in Christian County is an unsettling sign of our times

At 4 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, an event occurred that was little noted by anyone in Hopkinsville. It passed by us like a faint summer breeze in the dark, barely rustling the tree leaves. It came and went without fanfare, but it broke my heart. What so affected me and made so little impact on my fellow citizens? The last delivery of a physical newspaper by a carrier to my front door ended an era going back over a century.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Kentuckians still have time to register to vote

Kentuckians still have time to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election. The deadline to register is 4 p.m. on Oct. 11. Voter registration can be completed online or in person at a county clerk’s office. In Christian County, the clerk’s office is in the courthouse at 511 S. Main St. Residents can also print this online form and submit it by mail.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Hopkinsville, KY
Entertainment
City
Harlan, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
Hoptown Chronicle

Hotspot lending programs at rural libraries finding success, high demand through first year

Some free wireless hotspot lending programs launched last year in western Kentucky public libraries to help connect students and library patrons to the internet are in high demand. According to a release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, funding from the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Connectivity Fund — started...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Big Read#African American#Appalachian#Native Americans#Poetry Pints#Wkms#Hopkinsville Brewing Co
Hoptown Chronicle

Christian County prosecutor Rick Boling expelled from state association

Two commonwealth’s attorneys have been kicked out of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, a state group representing the prosecutors, following reports of misconduct by the pair. Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association President Carrie Ovey-Wiggins — the commonwealth’s attorney for the 56th Judicial Circuit serving Caldwell, Livingston, Trigg and...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hoptown Chronicle

Hummingbird Festival planned Sunday at Jeffers Bend

The Jeffers Bend Environmental Center will have a Hummingbird Festival from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, with free admission to the site. Organizers will present Indian folklore and interesting facts about hummingbirds, and information about hummingbird pollinators and how to make bird feeders. There will be drawings for...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
839K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy