Wayne County, PA

WBRE

Monroe County ShopRite holds ‘Bag for Hunger Day’

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger. Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more. The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man dies after Scranton apartment fire

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
Newswatch 16

2022 Falloween event list

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Newswatch 16

Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County

WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job. The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in...
Public Safety
WBRE

Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
WBRE

One injured after fire in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
WBRE

Evidence rules drowning in Plymouth accidental

PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The life of a young boy was cut tragically short when he drowned over the weekend. Investigators are ruling his death accidental after new evidence. A tribute happened for Jahkil Richardson in Plymouth. The community is coming together to remember Richardson’s life. “I’m hoping that his spirit will be […]
WNEP-TV 16

On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies

SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Newswatch 16

Scranton School District not allowing any bags at certain events

SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind, to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium. This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags. The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and...
Newswatch 16

Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

