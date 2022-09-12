Read full article on original website
Monroe County ShopRite holds ‘Bag for Hunger Day’
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A supermarket in Monroe County is dedicating the entire month of September to fighting hunger. Bagging groceries, a simple task done thousands of times daily inside ShopRite of Stroudsburg, but during September, it means so much more. The supermarket held its “Bag for Hunger Day” inviting volunteers from local organizations to […]
First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair. People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items...
Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County
HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
Missing man out of Susquehanna County
The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance in locating Tyler Barber.
Bus driver charged with indecent assault in Pike County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A bus driver in Monroe County faces assault charges after having unlawful contact with a minor. Investigators say Christopher Ludwig sent inappropriate messages and money to a student while working for the East Stroudsburg Area North High School. He is due in court later this...
Man dies after Scranton apartment fire
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Coroner announces a 68-year-old died after a fire in Scranton Wednesday. According to the Elected County Coroner Timothy Rowland, James McGoff, 68, of Scranton died Wednesday after inhalation of toxic fire gases. McGoff died at the Geisinger Community Medical Center after he was removed from a fire at his house. […]
Animal cruelty investigation in Susquehanna County
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A humane officer was called to check out the condition of some animals at a property in Susquehanna County. What she didn't expect to find was a dog in horrendous shape. Last week, Lackawanna County Humane Officer Marci Zeiler received a call for help from...
2022 Falloween event list
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Falloween is a WNEP mashup of Fall harvest activities blended with the many celebrations of Halloween. Take part in the NEPA love for all things Fall – shop, dine and enjoy local events throughout the region. Falloween finds:. This list is not exhaustive. Check back...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Truck crashes into car dealership in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — A pickup truck barrelled into a car dealership in the Electric City. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Scranton Dodge along Wyoming Avenue. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. Want to see what was in news in 1983? Head on...
Searching for grocery savings in Wayne County
WAYMART, Pa. — With every full grocery cart comes a higher total at the checkout counter. While trying to remain optimistic, shoppers said finding deals on produce and meat is turning into a full-time job. The weekly grocery trip has been a source of dread for some shoppers in...
Crews investigating apartment fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Crews are investigating what caused a fire at an apartment complex in Lackawanna County. It happened Wednesday morning inside an apartment at the Bangor Heights Complex on Kennedy Street in Scranton. The fire chief says crews rescued one man, who is in critical condition but is...
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen
FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
One injured after fire in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Electric City. The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. at an apartment building on the 500 block of Kennedy Street. Fire officials on scene tell Eyewitness News that one man was in the apartment at the […]
Man dies due to chemical explosion in Susquehanna County
WYSOX, Pa. — A death investigation is underway in Bradford County. According to the coroner, Jeremy Lanzo died after a workplace accident Tuesday morning in Standing Stone Township. Officials say Lanzo died after a chemical explosion while at work at a water treatment facility. OSHA is investigating the death.
Evidence rules drowning in Plymouth accidental
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The life of a young boy was cut tragically short when he drowned over the weekend. Investigators are ruling his death accidental after new evidence. A tribute happened for Jahkil Richardson in Plymouth. The community is coming together to remember Richardson’s life. “I’m hoping that his spirit will be […]
On The Pennsylvania Road: Preparing piggies
SWOYERSVILLE, Pa. — Church bazaar season in the area is winding down, but there are a few more to go, including one in Luzerne County this weekend. Jon Meyer took The Pennsylvania Road to his family's church in Swoyersville, where he learned how to make one of the popular items on the menu.
Scranton School District not allowing any bags at certain events
SCRANTON, Pa. — The Scranton School District announced that it will stop allowing bags of any kind, to be carried into Veterans Memorial Stadium. This follows the school district's earlier changes requiring students to have clear bookbags. The new bag restrictions are extended into district-sponsored events, including sporting and...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 9-14
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, September 14, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released their weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Remembering 9/11 in Luzerne County
NANTICOKE, Pa. — A bagpiper led firefighters to a 9/11 remembrance service at Luzerne County Community College in Nanticoke Monday morning. Flags were lowered to half staff. There was also a wreath laying and speakers at the memorial service. "We will never just forget everything that they have, especially...
