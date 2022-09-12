Read full article on original website
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury
The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Possible Quarterback Trade
While the timetable is now in question, the Dallas Cowboys will spend some time without Dak Prescott. The star quarterback fractured his right throwing thumb during Week 1's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although Prescott was initially expected to miss six-to-eight weeks, Jerry Jones that they won't place him on the injured reserve.
Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?
It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks
Week 1 of the regular season ended with the Denver Broncos losing to the underdog Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. Social media was buzzing with reactions to the alarming loss. In the waning minutes of the 4th quarter, the Seahawks had a slim lead. The Broncos’ offense had made its way into Seahawks territory, but […] The post Peyton Manning reacts to Russell Wilson, Denver’s 64-yard field goal vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks
Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle did not go as planned for the new Denver Broncos quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks ultimately stunned Wilson and the Broncos with a 17-16 victory. Wilson, who was boo’d by the fans, was still in the good graces of wide receiver DK Metcalf. The former QB-WR duo took part in a […] The post Russell Wilson drops heartfelt message for DK Metcalf after MNF Broncos vs. Seahawks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Robert Kraft Reportedly Not Happy With Patriots Decision
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is already frustrated with one of the team's personnel decisions. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, Kraft wants the Patriots to utilize wide receiver Kendrick Bourne more than they did in Week 1. Bourne received just two snaps against the Miami...
Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced
While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency. Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.
Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick reacts to game-wrecking plays that tortured Joe Burrow, Bengals
Rarely does one player sway a football game. But it’s hard to argue against Minkah Fitzpatrick doing exactly that in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opening week win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The All-Pro safety bookended the contest with spectacular defensive plays. First, he picked off Bengals quarterback/demigod Joe Burrow...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Drew Brees’ net worth
When Drew Brees suffered a dislocated injury in the last game of the 2005 season with the San Diego Chargers, there were questions about where his NFL career would go. The New Orleans Saints decided to take a chance on the former Purdue Boilermakers standout, and there was no looking back for either side. Brees enjoyed an illustrious career with the Saints before hanging them up following the 2020 season. Brees’ money hasn’t just come from contracts though, he has done plenty off the field to make money too. Today, we’re taking a look at Drew Brees’ net worth in 2022.
A mic'd-up Patrick Mahomes was completely stunned by Chiefs safety Justin Reid's booming kickoff
Sunday’s Week 1 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals was an eventful afternoon for safety Justin Reid, and it had little to do with anything in the defensive backfield. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker rolled his left ankle during the kickoff following Kansas City’s first touchdown, and he was initially unable to continue. That left the Chiefs looking towards their emergency kicker … none other than Justin Reid.
Micah Parsons drops stern Joe Burrow warning to Cowboys ahead of Week 2 vs. Bengals
Micah Parsons doesn’t expect to see the same Joe Burrow that struggled against the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet in Week 2, and the Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t as well. The Cowboys star made his opinion on Burrow clear, emphasizing that the team shouldn’t underestimate the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback. While Burrow may have thrown for four interceptions the last time out, it doesn’t mean he would do the same against Dallas. In the contrary, the youngster will only be more aware of his passes and decision-making to avoid making mistakes once again.
Jameis Winston lands on injury report ahead of Week 2
Jameis Winston led the New Orleans Saints to a fantastic comeback against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. Unfortunately, it appears as if he may have picked up an injury along the way that could throw his status for the Saints Week 2 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in doubt.
Saints latest free agent signing could spell trouble for Alvin Kamara’s fantasy value
New Orleans Saints running Alvin Kamara’s rib injury may be worse than the team let on. During the Saints’ week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons, Kamara played less than he typically would. The lead back was on the field for just 61% of the snaps resulting in just 38 total plays.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be very short handed at wide receiver for their NFC South matchup against the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Both Mike Evans and Julio Jones missed practice on Thursday. Fellow wideout Chris Godwin is already highly unlikely to suit up for the rivalry game. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might be left […] The post Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be freaking out after latest Mike Evans, Julio Jones updates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The worst NFL coaching decisions of Week 1, highlighted of course by Nathaniel Hackett's Broncos malpractice
I did not plan to write my fireable coach rankings after only one week of the season. I wanted to take a month’s worth of evidence, sort through the stupid and powerful decisions each team leader made through four games, and draw conclusions after that. But I make plans...
