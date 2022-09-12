Read full article on original website
Bird Library celebrates its 50th anniversary
In 1971, Warren Boes, then-director of Syracuse University libraries, called Bird Library “a library of the future.” Now, 50 years later, with seven floors of resources, study spaces and over 2 million research texts, Bird has entered the future. Bird opened its doors to the public on September...
Middle Eastern students at Syracuse University need a physical space on campus
My mom immigrated to the U.S. from Iran when she was just 16 years old. At that age, I didn’t fully understand how valuable it was to be fully immersed into my culture, which my mom feverishly kept alive in my household. Growing up Iranian-American meant that baking Christmas cookies and watching Home Alone intertwined with our yearly Shabe Yaldā dinner, a celebration that fell on the longest night of the year and filled the house with Persian music and family.
David Seaman balances SU Libraries and 2nd stint as iSchool dean
Over the course of his seven-year tenure, David Seaman has always served as dean of libraries at Syracuse University, with an occasional stint as the interim dean for the School of Information Studies. Seaman, who...
COVID-19 is not over. SU needs to stop thinking it is.
This summer, Syracuse University decided not to track COVID-19 cases on campus in the fall semester. As a result, the SU community is not aware of active COVID-19 cases, blinding students to the reality of the pandemic. In previous years, SU tracked and published positive cases on the COVID-19 dashboard, but the university discontinued the site over the summer.
‘For my brother’: King Doerue leads Purdue months after brother’s death
At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Amarillo, Chris Doerue's brothers took turns speaking about their late brother. King Doerue stepped on stage, seeing walls slick with a light pink shade, a wooden piano stationed to his right and pictures of Jesus performing baptisms scattered around the room. He then began to recall the pair's relationship.
Grace Gillard commands SU’s defense as only English freshman
In August, center back Grace Gillard went to her first practice with Syracuse, which ended with an 11-on-11 scrimmage. The English-born freshman matched up against graduate student Chelsea Domond, who tested the newcomer. But Gillard held her own, not letting one ball past her.
New Ways Ministry awarded for compassion, advocation for LGBTQ rights
All Saints Parish Catholic Church, tucked between Syracuse University's north and south campuses, has a sign reading "All Are Welcome" on the front face of the building. The signs don't stop there....
Levonte Johnson’s pace opens up No. 16 Syracuse’s offense in 1-0 win over Niagara
Levonte Johnson pinned a lavalier microphone onto his jersey for his postgame interview, answering how many offsides he thought he was called for against Niagara. "Like nine," Johnson responded with a smile. He...
Syracuse men’s basketball announces ACC schedule for 2022-23 season
Roughly a month away from Syracuse men's basketball's opening exhibition against Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the Orange's Atlantic Coast Conference schedule was announced earlier today. The Orange finished 9-11 in the...
SU women’s basketball announces 2022-23 ACC slate
Syracuse women's basketball announced its Atlantic Coast Conference schedule on Wednesday, roughly a month and a half from the Orange's opener against Le Moyne. The Orange complement their 11-game nonconference slate with 18 ACC games to complete the full schedule in Felisha Legette-Jack's first year as head coach. They also have four home-and-home ACC opponents — Boston College, Louisville, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh.
New potential parental accommodation announced during GSO meeting
During Wednesday night's Graduate Student Organization Senate meeting, the organization hosted Associate Provost Peter Vanable and Associate Graduate School Dean Gabby Chapman to share a potential new parental accommodation policy allowing an eight-week grace period for graduate students who have or adopt a child.
Opponent Preview: Everything to know about Purdue
Syracuse, now 2-0 for the first time since 2018, returns home to face Big 10 opponent Purdue. The air-raid offense is working, the run game is as potent as ever, and receivers are going for big-yard catches and breakaway touchdowns. Defensively, Syracuse allowed a combined 21 points to Louisville and UConn.
Beat writers predict SU’s perfect start to continue against Purdue at home
With two statement victories under its belt, Syracuse is set to face its toughest test so far this season on Saturday against Purdue. The Boilermakers find themselves 1-1 heading into their Week 3 matchup after a four-point opening week loss to Penn State. Just like SU, who's coming off a 34-point win over UConn, Purdue coasted to a 56-point shutout victory over Indiana State in Week 2. The Orange are on the brink of their first 3-0 start since 2018, the last time they were bowl-eligible.
SU jumps to No. 16 after win over Notre Dame
Syracuse (4-0-1, 1-0-0 Atlantic Coast) climbed eight spots to No. 16 in the weekly United Soccer Coaches poll following a 1-0 win over then-No. 22 Notre Dame (1-2-1, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday. The ranking is the Orange's second highest of the season after they reached No. 15 two weeks ago.
