Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin out for second half, Mike Evans banged up

By Cameron Burnett
 4 days ago
While the Cowboys came into the Tampa Bay matchup banged up at wide receiver with Michael Gallup and James Washington out, the Buccaneers had their full set of weapons for quarterback Tom Brady.

Although Chris Godwin was coming off of a torn ACL that ended his 2021 season, which he suffered later in the season than Gallup, he was active in the offense during the first half with three catches for 35 yards but he was hobbling on the sideline before halftime. Mike Evans also suffered a leg injury, but they may play through the setback.

Godwin is out for the second half with a hamstring injury and Julio Jones will be expected to take the extra opportunities. The first half was a sloppy one with Dallas failing to find any rhythm on offense, forcing the ball to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Tampa Bay entered the half with a 12-3 lead, but failed to cash in on five drives within the Cowboys 30-yard line. With Godwin out and Evans dealing with a nagging injury, it could be another sloppy 30 minutes in AT&T Stadiium.

