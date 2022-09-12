Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying for These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships
Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort -- and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the monthly...
RideApart
Would You Want An Electric Motor That Directly Swaps Into Your 50cc Bike?
As battery-electric vehicle technology has advanced, startups from all over the world have rushed to capitalize on a new vehicular frontier. Starting any business isn’t cheap, but making motorbikes of any type is usually a less daunting task than building cars. That’s probably why we’ve seen so many electric motorcycle and scooter startups come (and go) in a very short period of time.
Who Needs a Trailer? Airstream Unveils a New Camper Van Designed for Off-the-Grid Road Trips
Have you been wanting to give van life a try, but weren’t sure where to start? Airstream’s latest camper might be just what you’re looking for. The biggest name in campers and trailers has just unveiled its latest model, the Rangeline Touring Coach. The new van has been outfitted with everything you need to hit the road for extended periods of time. The Rangeline is Airstream’s first Class B motorhome built on the Ram ProMaster 3500 commercial van chassis (its other models are based on the ubiquitous Mercedes-Benz Sprinter). Thanks to this, every single examples comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 connected to...
insideevs.com
Razor Introduces The EcoSmart Cargo Electric Scooter For Grown-Ups
90s kids like myself will most certainly be familiar with Razor, the chrome kick scooter that gave us tons of thrilling moments, and not to mention, scraped knees and elbows, as we were growing up. Well, as it would turn out, just like its user base, the Razor brand as a whole is growing up, too, and is now catering to the ever-changing needs of today’s on-the-go generation.
topgear.com
Bollinger’s making trucks. No, like actual trucks
The team behind those wish-we-got-’em off-roaders sets its sights on something heavier duty. Skip 12 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. If you remember Bollinger, you’ll remember an EV off-roader that looked like it was styled entirely with...
The Chevrolet Corvette That's Worth Over 90 Times Its Original Cost Now
Chevy Corvettes have never been a budget-oriented car. Compared to other high-end performance cars of the same caliber, they are a relative bargain, but the Corvette is not an everyman car in the same way that a Ford Mustang is. Still, when it comes to American performance, the Corvette is the way to go.
Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel
It's official, Ram's only in-house diesel engine is dead. Here's a peak at the diesel that might replace it. The post Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
Ford Building New 6.8-Liter Gasoline V8 For F-150 Super Duty
Canadian trade union Unifor is heavily involved in Ford engine production at the brand's Windsor engine plant where the famous Windsor V8 is produced. The trade union released a statement - that was later deleted - that another V8 will come out of Windsor. Reportedly, this V8 will also be...
Why Do Semi-Trucks Have so Many Gears?
Do you know why 18-wheelers have so many gears? We have the answer for you. The post Why Do Semi-Trucks Have so Many Gears? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Is this sub-$2,000 three-wheeled electric pickup truck the future of small trucks?
There are major movements towards reducing the size of cars and trucks in favor of lighter and more socially responsible vehicles that are less likely to take out an entire school bus while the driver is texting. As admirable as that concept is, I think this three-wheeled electric truck from China’s largest shopping platform might be a bridge too far for some people.
A luxury RV maker says it created the world's first fully electric travel trailer — see inside the $310,000 home on wheels with Starlink connectivity
Luxury travel trailer maker Bowlus has unveiled its latest build, the Volterra. But unlike its other models, Bowlus says the shiny new trailer is the world's first fully electric production RV. Source: Bowlus. And this title will cost you: The new luxury tiny home on wheels starts at $310,000, making...
Fastest Factory Pontiac Takes On ‘Cuda
Can Pontiac’s swan song take on the classic Mopar?. The G8 GXP was one of those cars that made enthusiasts around the globe draw their attention where others might not even expect. With four doors, only slightly aggressive design, and an unsuspecting base model, the G8 wasn't really thought of much in its day. However, nowadays we can clearly see that it may very well have been the fastest production vehicle to ever roll off the Pontiac factory floor. If you need an example of that, here's a race that showcases the greatness of theGXP package as the car is pinned up against another incredibly fast classic muscle car.
SFGate
Did you know cars actually drive on three tires?
(BPT) - Did you know that cars actually ride on three tires?. No, this isn't an article about tricycles. It's about a major misconception that takes place where the rubber meets the road. Most drivers have no idea that there are three kinds of tires — and what they don’t know might be hurting them.
One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol
It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
This Is What An Inline-11 Engine Sounds Like
The vast majority of engines produced have an even number of cylinders. There are several reasons why, but the primary reason is balance and packaging. Still, there are cars with odd-numbered cylinders out there. Mini uses a BMW-sourced turbocharged triple, and Audi famously uses a turbocharged five-pot in the RS3 and TT RS.
Is it illegal to drive with both feet?
WE have all heard of horror stories where a driver crashed their car after accidentally pressing the wrong pedal in a moment of confusion. There are many road laws motorists need to follow to keep us safe on the streets, but are there any rules about driving using both feet?
insideevs.com
The Elettracker Could Fool You Into Thinking It Was A Vintage Motorbike
Giacomo Galbiati, a designer who has previously worked on projects for Moto Guzzi, is the brains behind GDesign. While his work is mostly associated with premium, high-end motorbikes, his most recent design, however, aspires to move beyond conventional motorcycles and into the thriving field of electric transportation. His newest design is known as the Elettracker, and it's a thoroughly modern machine with some retro-inspired elements.
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Stop me from buying this $2,100 electric army tank complete with cannon
“Speak softly and carry a big stick” may have been Teddy R’s shtick, but how about, “Drive quietly and carry a main cannon”? With today’s big trucks and SUVs turning into an arms race of their own, that’s how I plan to commute now that I’ve found that you can buy your own electric army tank on Alibaba.
