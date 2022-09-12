Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
cbs3duluth.com
Employee dies in apparent ‘industrial accident’ in gravel pit near Cloquet
INDUSTRIAL TOWNSHIP, MN -- An investigation is underway after an employee was found dead in a gravel pit in St. Louis County. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a Northland Constructors gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is north of Cloquet.
Updates On The Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building Fire In Duluth
On September 14th, crews were dispatched to Duluth's Hillside neighborhood as the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building was on fire. A fire took place at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Building on East Fourth Street in the Hillside neighborhood. According to WDIO, the City of Duluth’s Public Works Department shut off the gas to the entire 500 block of Fourth Street to help protect the area. Minnesota Power also shut off electricity in the area as well.
cbs3duluth.com
Officials begin investigation into Duluth building blaze
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Duluth Fire Department gave an update Thursday on the investigation into a building fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. Officials said the first call for the fire near 4th St. and 6th Ave. E. came in around 5:37 p.m., when the building housing the Lake Superior Medical Equipment Inc. and four apartments went up in flames.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth holds 6th annual vigil for missing Duluth woman
Duluth, MN -- It has been seven years since Sheila St. Clair, an Indigenous woman from Duluth, went missing. The last place St. Clair was seen before her disappearance was Duluth’s Cascade Apartments on August 20, 2015. She reportedly told friends she was going to the White Earth reservation,...
boreal.org
UPDATE: Man Identified Who Was Found In Vermilion River, Cause Of Death Being Investigated
CRANE LAKE, Minn. — A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Vermilion River near Crane Lake. A call for help came in for a missing 43 year-old man around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say...
boreal.org
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man died of an apparent...
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: 9/15/22
The Duluth Fire Department gave an update Thursday on the investigation into a building fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. U of M Medical School-Duluth Campus' staff and alumni gathered to celebrate 50 years of teaching. City by City: 9/14/22. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT. There will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing man who was harvesting wild rice found dead in Minnesota river
A man who went missing in St. Louis County Saturday was found dead Sunday afternoon. The 43-year-old man has been identified as Keith Joseph Roy, from Orr, Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said the man was harvesting wild rice in the Vermilion River, just north of Crane Lake, Minnesota, on Saturday.
Northbound I-35 closed near Iowa border due to serious crash
Congestion on I-35 in Freeborn County on Friday afternoon. Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation. Northbound Interstate-35 is shut down near the Minnesota-Iowa border on Friday afternoon following a crash. The closure at County Road 5 in Freeborn County is expected to be in effect until roughly 7 p.m., according...
Minnesota DNR Stocked 5.5 Million Walleye Fry In A St. Louis County Lake Last Year
I was poking around on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website today looking for some information on a lake I plan on fishing soon when I noticed that you can do searches for fish stocking information. The Minnesota DNR stocks lakes each year with different fish. I wanted to know which lake had the most walleye stocked in St. Louis County.
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Hayward, Superior, Duluth
Hayward, WI- On Sunday, September 18 the Northland Lodge is hosting a silent auction and dinner fundraiser for Fishing Has No Boundaries. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. There will also be adaptive fishing equipment on hand for guests to see the tools Fishing Has No Boundaries utilizes during their outings. The Hayward chapter was the first in the nation and their annual two-day fishing trip assists nearly 150 anglers with various disabilities experience fishing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota Police Department Mourns Unexpected Loss of Officer
Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - A GoFundMe site has been set up to benefit the young family of the Minnesota police officer who died unexpectedly on Wednesday. A Facebook post by the Anoka Police Department indicates Officer Eric Groebner died suddenly at his home. He joined the Anoka Police Department nine years ago. The cause of his death has not been determined. Officer Goebner is survived by his wife and two children, ages 8 and 5.
Long-Term Detour Begins September 14 on Garfield Avenue in Duluth
As the massive Twin Ports Interchange project moves forward, more and more smaller, yet related projects pop up that impact traffic in the area. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, one such supporting project will get underway on September 14 in Duluth. Beginning Wednesday, traffic from Port Terminal to Garfield Avenue will be detoured onto Helberg Drive in Duluth.
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
cbs3duluth.com
Duluth paddleboarder breaks BWCA speed record by 18 hours
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A Duluth man recently broke an impressive record on an historic route through the Boundary Waters. Early in September 2022, Mike Ward began a 250-mile journey from International Falls to Lake Superior, all on a paddleboard. Ward was hoping to break the record for...
How a ghost town was turned into a Minnesota state park
SANDSTONE, Minn. -- It's said that Banning State Park is full of extremes. From the rush of the Kettle River, to the gentle waterfall of Wolf Creek. And it's not just the river way that catches your eye. It's the rocks, too.Over thousands of years, Mother Nature has molded, chiseled and shaped much of the sandstone in the park, but human beings have also left their mark, according to park manager Clarissa Payne."You can see the drill holes from when they blasted them off the walls," Payne said.She says before any of this was a state park, it was actually...
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Waterspout Spotted On Lake Superior’s North Shore Tuesday Evening
A rare Lake Superior weather phenomenon was spotted just off the Minnesota North Shore of Lake Superior on Tuesday night. A Minnesota-based storm chaser shared a photo on Twitter Tuesday night, depicting a waterspout sighting over Lake Superior, not far from Schroeder, Minnesota, between Silver Bay and Grand Marais along the North Shore.
UPMATTERS
Sheriff in Wisconsin unexpectedly dies, agencies across the state offer condolences
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Following the unexpected death of the Eau Claire County Sheriff, numerous agencies across Wisconsin offered condolences. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about the ‘unexpected death’ of Sheriff Ron Cramer. He was elected the 47th Sheriff of Eau Claire County back in 1996.
Comments / 0