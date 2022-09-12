Read full article on original website
Zoners OK 3 New Restaurants
Make way for gelato and cocktails on Wooster Street, empanadas on Spring Street, and truffles and cheeses and Neapolitan-style dishes near Broadway. Those culinary ventures are each one big step closer to coming New Haven’s way, after winning requested land-use relief from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The...
CT Folk Dazzles In Return To Edgerton Park
Valerie June. Danielle Campbell Photos. With a shimmer of pink reflecting off her holographic cape, Valerie June covered her face and twisted her arms in a loose trancelike motion. Lyrics floated through the warm air, building castles as they bloomed into sentences. Every time the cape fell, it revealed a custom made dress that gleamed with gold glitter.
Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast. The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens. They stole the show at our fall launch party at the...
The Place 2 Be restaurant opens new location in Dallas
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in downtown Hartford and in West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas. This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England. Officials announced on the restaurant’s website that the business will […]
Dixwell church records to be showcased Saturday at Yale’s Beinecke Library, part of Bicentennial Plus 2 celebration
NEW HAVEN — Things were tough when the Dixwell Avenue Congregational United Church of Christ's actual 200th Anniversary rolled around in 2020 —right in the midst of the first wave of COVID-19 — but its delayed "Bicentennial Plus 2" celebration unfolds this month with a rare glimpse into the historic church's past.
Torrington’s Friendly Hands Food Bank recognized for outreach
TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Bank was honored with an award recognizing their outreach efforts and collaborations with a fellow non profit organization, Color a Positive Thought, located in Bridgeport. Honorees including FHFB executive director Karen Thomas and board president Danny Hartnett were celebrated at a gala reception at Vazzy’s...
Hispanic Heritage Month Celebrations Held at New Britain Puerto Rican Restaurant
People were lined up inside of Criollisimo Restaurant in New Britain on Thursday. “This is the best food in town, the best Spanish food in town,” Ramon Clark said. State officials, including Gov. Ned Lamont sat down to enjoy some of the popular island dishes and commemorate the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.
New Haven Grand Prix returns this weekend — Here’s what roads will close
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Grand Prix is set to return for its sixth year. The race, taking place Friday in the downtown area, was not held the last two years due to the pandemic. “We’ve got a really active cycling community,” New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said. “It’s entertainment in music, […]
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital. Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city. Cox is paralyzed from the...
'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday
HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
Bridgeport amphitheater team eyes re-opening downtown Majestic, Poli Palace theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Developer Howard Saffan has confirmed he is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reviving the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters downtown. “At the appropriate time we would look at partnering with the city in transforming the theaters back to...
Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
Fatal Disease Confirmed as Cause of 14 Rabbit Deaths in Hartford County
The small, cramped cages were as far as the eye could see inside the 4-H rabbit barn on the Allen County Fairgrounds each year back in Kansas. The fascination of having a rabbit or bunny as a pet never appealed to me, but I knew a couple of people who had them as pets, so the news I saw today would have sent those particular folks into a frantic tailspin of worry.
Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site
A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain
NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
Funds For Headstone Needed For Hit-Run Victim, South Jersey Mom Says
Support is on the rise for a South Jersey mom whose 31-year-old daughter was tragically struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while bicycling in Florida, City, FL, last month. Donna Carducci of Burlington, is making a GoFundMe plea for funds for a headstone for her daughter, Maryann, who she...
Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat
2022-09-14@12:00pm–A bomb threat came in through the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center. The threat was made against vessel(s) operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Uniformed officers responded in both Connecticut and New York, immediately assessed the situation, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. On September 6, 2022, a similar bomb threat was made against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Several local, state, and federal agencies have taken active roles in assisting with the investigation.
