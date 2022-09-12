ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

Related
New Haven Independent

Zoners OK 3 New Restaurants

Make way for gelato and cocktails on Wooster Street, empanadas on Spring Street, and truffles and cheeses and Neapolitan-style dishes near Broadway. Those culinary ventures are each one big step closer to coming New Haven’s way, after winning requested land-use relief from the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). The...
NEW HAVEN, CT
newhavenarts.org

CT Folk Dazzles In Return To Edgerton Park

Valerie June. Danielle Campbell Photos. With a shimmer of pink reflecting off her holographic cape, Valerie June covered her face and twisted her arms in a loose trancelike motion. Lyrics floated through the warm air, building castles as they bloomed into sentences. Every time the cape fell, it revealed a custom made dress that gleamed with gold glitter.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Hartford drill team rips it up at FOX61 Fall Launch

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The Hartford's Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corps performed last night for the kickoff party for our new 6 p.m. newscast. The organization offers academic, arts, and social programs for local kids and teens. They stole the show at our fall launch party at the...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

The Place 2 Be restaurant opens new location in Dallas

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — An iconic brunch and Instagram hot spot in downtown Hartford and in West Hartford, The Place 2 Be, announced it will open its seventh location in Dallas, Texas. This new site will be the operation’s first restaurant outside of New England. Officials announced on the restaurant’s website that the business will […]
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Government
Register Citizen

Torrington’s Friendly Hands Food Bank recognized for outreach

TORRINGTON — Friendly Hands Bank was honored with an award recognizing their outreach efforts and collaborations with a fellow non profit organization, Color a Positive Thought, located in Bridgeport. Honorees including FHFB executive director Karen Thomas and board president Danny Hartnett were celebrated at a gala reception at Vazzy’s...
TORRINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Resource Allocation#Art#Allison Hadley File Photo#Gather Executive#Gather New Haven#The New Haven Land Trust#The Land Trust#Schooner Inc
New Britain Herald

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man paralyzed in New Haven police van is back in hospital

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man left paralyzed while in police custody earlier this summer is now back in the hospital. Randy Cox’s family and attorneys provided an update Thursday afternoon while also trying to put some pressure on the city. Cox is paralyzed from the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

'Staff shortage' closed Hartford school on Thursday

HARTFORD — A.I. Prince Technical High School was closed Thursday because of a "staff shortage," but a spokesperson said the school was expected to reopen on Friday. The school decided on Wednesday that it would close on Thursday, said Kerry Markey, director of communications for the Connecticut Technical Education and Career System. Markey declined to provide further information on what caused the staff shortage.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
mycitizensnews.com

Construction begins on $838M Yale neuroscience center

NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health broke ground Wednesday on the $838 million, 505,000-square-foot Adams Neuroscience Center, the largest health care construction project of its kind in the state. The center, expected to open in 2027, will focus on neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s, epilepsy, head trauma, multiple...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Drug Rehab Nonprofit Buys CVS Site

A Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit plans to move its local outpatient clinic to the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street, after purchasing that recently shuttered ex-pharmacy property for $2.5 million. On Monday, Midwestern Connecticut Council of Alcoholism Inc. (MCCA) bought the 1.15-acre commercial property at 215 Whalley Ave....
DANBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

$20 million apartment project might be coming to downtown New Britain

NEW BRITAIN – A $20 million apartment project is set to pay tribute to the once-beloved downtown landmark the Strand Theatre. New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that Jasko Development had plans to construct a 100-unit apartment building to be known as “The Strand” at 157 Main St. The Common Council is expected to approve a tax modification agreement for the property at its meeting Wednesday night.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department

MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Arrest In Bomb Threat

2022-09-14@12:00pm–A bomb threat came in through the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center. The threat was made against vessel(s) operated by the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Uniformed officers responded in both Connecticut and New York, immediately assessed the situation, and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. On September 6, 2022, a similar bomb threat was made against the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Steamboat Company. Several local, state, and federal agencies have taken active roles in assisting with the investigation.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy