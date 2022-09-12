ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

slovrien0
4d ago

Keep trying to sell climate change when it is really a case of mismanagement and corrupt politicians.

The Oregonian

Watch demolition of 656-foot-tall Oregon smokestack and boiler

Portland General Electric contractors demolished the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman Coal Plant in eastern Oregon at 10 a.m. Thursday. According to a press release from PGE, engineers and explosive specialists placed explosives at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler. The explosives were triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly.
PORTLAND, OR
theportlandmedium.com

Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire

Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Earthquake: Small undersea tremor off Oregon Coast

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports a small earthquake occurred off the Oregon Coast early Thursday morning, Sept. 15. The USGS reports the 4.4 magnitude tremor occurred below sea at 10 kilometers approximately 100 miles west of Port Orford along the Southern Oregon Coast.
PORT ORFORD, OR
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Oregon Couple Killed in Southeast Idaho Plane Crash

PRESTON, Idaho (KLIX)-East Idaho authorities say an Oregon couple were killed in a plane crash Wednesday afternoon in Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said in a statement the two had departed Boise and were headed to Rock Springs, Wyoming when their plane reportedly went down Wednesday morning east of Preston. Recovery crews were working to retrieve the bodies and inform family members. The sheriff's office said the couple had plans to make several cross country flights. Investigators were expected on scene today.
PRESTON, ID
beachconnection.net

Fall and Winter on Oregon's Curry Coast: Major Event Previews

(Brookings, Oregon) – Seasons come and go on the south Oregon coast but there's a storm of fun approaching as fall begins. Take a gander at what's coming up in Brookings for the season. (Above: Holiday Lights is a stunner at Brookings' Azalea Park - courtesy photo) One more...
BROOKINGS, OR
nwlaborpress.org

Portland steel foundry to close

Columbia Steel Casting Co. is permanently closing this fall after 121 years of operation, leaving 225 workers without jobs. At its industrial campus on 10425 N. Bloss Ave. in Portland, workers operate a foundry and machine shop, producing replacement wear parts used in the mining and metal recycling industries for crushing, grinding, and shredding.
PORTLAND, OR

