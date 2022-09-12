ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
50 free workforce training programs announced at Wake Tech

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution. The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?

Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
DURHAM, NC
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
GREENSBORO, NC
Elon University student expresses concern over stolen belongings

The Student Union Board office is located in the Moseley Center. Sophomore Owen Bramanti’s belongings were stolen from the office. After Elon University sophomore Owen Bramanti said his laptop and book bag were stolen from the Student Union Board office in the Moseley Center last week, he’s had a heightened awareness of the potential for similar incidents on Elon’s campus.
ELON, NC
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith

A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Chatham County Board of Education accepting applications to fill vacancy

Pittsboro, NC – The recent resignation of Ms. Melissa Hlavac on September 12, 2022, has left a vacant seat on the Chatham County Board of Education. The Board has initiated a process for appointing a new member to fill the term which will expire December 2024. Interested parties are to submit the following application, letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
PITTSBORO, NC
OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface

Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
RALEIGH, NC
