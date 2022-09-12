Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam
Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
wfmynews2.com
Bennett College mourns loss of beloved professor
Tennille Foust died at 45 years old. She was an integral part of the Greensboro theatre family.
Historical marker will honor Black family’s efforts to integrate Raleigh schools
The Holt family lost their legal battle, but it helped pave the way for the later integration of Raleigh’s all-white schools.
cbs17
50 free workforce training programs announced at Wake Tech
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Looking for a quick route to the job market you’re aiming for? Wake Tech just might have the solution. The college announced Wednesday that adults will be able to take advantage of accelerated workforce training programs. Perhaps the best part for participants—the cost of registration, fees, books and course materials for all 50 short-term programs are covered.
2 NC county school systems searching for ‘nearly 1,000’ missing students
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have launched an effort to identify and locate the “nearly 1,000” missing students that have not returned to school since the pandemic. WS/FCS is working with Teach Tech U to identify and locate the massive amount of students who have either not enrolled for the new school […]
kiss951.com
Which North Carolina City is the State’s Capital for Cheaters?
Once a cheater, always a cheater? I personally do not think that is the case, but some people beg to differ. Which I completely understand, because cheating can be very hurtful and damaging to a relationship. Isn’t it crazy when you think about people who cheated on you in the past and now you may not even be worried about them anymore? Life does happen and as sad as it is, we eventually get over it. But, sometimes cheaters do in fact remain cheaters. Some people just do not believe in monogamy, but cheating for me is never okay. So, how do you avoid a cheater? I am not sure, but when you find out be sure to tell me!
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
NC board recommends Garner charter school, despite concerns it would encourage 'white flight'
Raleigh, N.C. — A state charter school panel has recommended a new charter school in Wake County. American Leadership Academy in Garner would be the town's first. But the school's largely white enrollment at another location in Wilmington has the Wake County Public School System concerned about the potential for "white flight" here.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University student expresses concern over stolen belongings
The Student Union Board office is located in the Moseley Center. Sophomore Owen Bramanti’s belongings were stolen from the office. After Elon University sophomore Owen Bramanti said his laptop and book bag were stolen from the Student Union Board office in the Moseley Center last week, he’s had a heightened awareness of the potential for similar incidents on Elon’s campus.
thecharlottepost.com
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders
Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
carolinajournal.com
Parent says Chatham County public school teacher bullied daughter for faith
A parent in Chatham County is claiming that a local public school teacher “bullied” his daughter for her Christian faith. The accusation came during a meeting of the Chatham County School Board Sept 12. Ryne Smith says his daughter’s 8th grade class at Chatham Grove Elementary School was instructed to list their three favorite things. When she listed “art, basketball, and the Bible,” her teacher, Wes Lail, told her “God is not real,” according to Smith.
alamancenews.com
BLM protester sues sheriff over July 2020 treatment following demonstration at Sesquicentennial Park
A frequent protester at the Black Lives Matter protests in downtown Graham during the second half of 2020 has filed a civil suit against Alamance County sheriff Terry Johnson for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights. Maurice Wells, Jr., 36, black male, had been charged with misdemeanor failure to disperse...
chathamjournal.com
Chatham County Board of Education accepting applications to fill vacancy
Pittsboro, NC – The recent resignation of Ms. Melissa Hlavac on September 12, 2022, has left a vacant seat on the Chatham County Board of Education. The Board has initiated a process for appointing a new member to fill the term which will expire December 2024. Interested parties are to submit the following application, letter of interest and resume by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
North Carolina A&T State University and Duke University prepare for football face-off
North Carolina A&T (0-2) at Duke (2-0), 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra) Line: No line from FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Duke leads 2-0. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Duke’s Mike Elko is off to an unbeaten start as a first-time head coach, including last week’s win at Northwestern of the Big Ten Conference. That has built some […]
BYU apologizes to a banned fan, saying it found no proof they yelled racial slurs
Brigham Young University has apologized to a fan it banned for allegedly shouting racist slurs at Black volleyball players visiting from Duke University, saying the school's investigation found no proof of racial heckling or slurs. The school had previously said it had not turned up any proof of the fan's...
Technician Online
OPINION: Avent Ferry crimes seem out of hand, on the surface
Out of all the crime alerts we receive through NC State’s WolfAlert system, the majority seem to be occurring at or around Avent Ferry Road. This area houses numerous NC State undergrads, graduates and even non-student residents. So why are we now seeing an increase in alerts for this location?
wunc.org
How historical housing practices led to the racial makeup of my Durham neighborhood
J.T. Tabron scrolls through the deeds database to find the plat map and the purchasing history of my house. I’ve lived in the Mary Dell neighborhood of Durham, North Carolina for over 13 years. My family is one of the very few Black families in a mostly white neighborhood.
Raleigh developer sees room for 11-story apartment building in downtown Chapel Hill
Two previous proposals for this small lot never got off the ground.
Wake County high school student assaulted a teacher. It was caught on video.
The video has circulated on social media. The school’s principal says the student’s behavior was unacceptable and that the student was disciplined.
Homelessness nonprofit ‘surprised’ after Raleigh and Wake County pull funding
“As funders, we do not find that the Partnership has consistently met the expectations outlined in previous contracts” noted a letter to the nonprofit.
