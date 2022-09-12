ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season

By Brice Bement
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456Wu1_0hrTm98C00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois.

Perrin tweeted that he’s going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he’s committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: Illini frontcourt loses depth for the 2022-23 campaign

It was looking like the Illinois basketball team would be adding a solid French player for the 2022 class, but plans have changed in the past week. The Illini have quite the class coming in this season. They finished with the No. 10 recruiting class in the country and landed four four-star high school talents and three of the top transfers in the country. Illinois also received a commitment from an under-the-radar big man as well.
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illini men’s golf begin their season

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois golf is ready to kick off their season. The 11th ranked Illini are hosting the OFCC/Fighting Illini Invitational at Olympia Fields Country Club this weekend. The OFCC will host North Carolina (No.2), Florida (No.3), and several other top 25 teams. The Illini’s lineup will look like this: No. 1: Jackson BuchananNo. 2: Piercen […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Tight ends get involved in Illini offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois has a bye week after a big win over Virginia at home. The Illini offense was consistent during the game passing and rushing nearly 200 yards each. While running back Chase Brown had a huge impact on the offense, with half the rushing yards, the tight ends were getting involved, something […]
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Illinois volleyball sweeps EIU in Charleston

CHARLESTON (WCIA) — In the first meeting between the two programs since 2005, No. 25 Illinois volleyball made quick work of Eastern Illinois Wednesday night, winning in straight sets at Lantz Arena (25-15, 25-23, 25-22) to improve to 5-3 on the season. Jessica Nunge had a match high 14 kills, to go along with four […]
CHARLESTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Champaign, IL
College Basketball
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Champaign, IL
College Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois College Basketball
Local
Illinois College Sports
WCIA

Illini athletes teaming up to tackle hunger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — A group of Illinois football players are helping people in Central Illinois who face hunger every day.  Amanda Borden, Vice President of Development with the Eastern Illinois Food Bank, said thousands of people and 1 in 5 children face hunger each day in the area.   Nine players, who are part of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Johnson wins Athlete of the Week

PAXTON (WCIA) — Trixie Johnson is the WCIA3 Athlete of the Week. The Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s cross country runner is also a four sport athlete, playing volleyball, basketball and running track. Johnson just broke the course record at PBL over the weekend, a mark that has stood since 2015. She improved her time by more than 30 […]
PAXTON, IL
WCIA

Ezekiel Holmes to miss rest of season with injury

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ezekiel Holmes will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. The junior outside linebacker went down in the first half against Virginia on Saturday and did not return. Holmes had to be helped off the field and was later carted to the locker room. Illinois head coach Bret Bielema […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illini#Sunrise Christian Academy#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Illini fan writes children’s book

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — This month, Illini football fan Nick Smith will publish a children’s book about the Illinois football game experience. The 24-page book, titled “Football at Illinois,” will explore all of the sights, sounds, and traditions surrounding football games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign with full-color illustrated pages accompanied with text. “The book […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illini Orange Krush tickets sell out in 36 minutes

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Student tickets for the 2022-2023 Illinois basketball season went on sale on Wednesday and sold out in a flash. The tickets went on sale at 5 p.m. and it took just 36 minutes for all 3,000 to be sold. The athletic department said more than 1,100 were bought in just the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Final vote for McKinley Field game set for Tuesday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A months-long feud could come to an end on Tuesday. Champaign Central High School’s varsity football team wants to play a game at McKinley Field, but some who live nearby are protesting the idea. The proposal is now in the hands of the Champaign City Council. The council will vote on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Brandon Harvey leading program turnaround for Centennial football

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — There may be no better embodiment of how much Centennial has improved under head coach Kyle Jackson than running back Brandon Harvey. “It was a big adjustment for him, and it was a big adjustment for us,” Harvey said about playing under Jackson. Seeing varsity action as a freshman, Harvey had a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
College Basketball
WCIA

HS scoreboard (9-13-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school sports on Tuesday including Cissna Park volleyball’s straight set win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm. VOLLEYBALL Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 Salt Fork 2, Hoopeston Area 0 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 0 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Tuscola 0 Central 2, Peoria 0 BOYS SOCCER Oakwood/Salt Fork 5, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 0 Iroquois […]
GEORGETOWN, IL
WCIA

Central football is one vote away from playing at McKinley field

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Central High School football players are now on the verge of being able to play a game at McKinley field. We’ve told you the team practices there and plays home games at Centennial. But two meetings this week could allow them to play one game at McKinley.  It would require amending an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sancken wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week

WCIA — Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley running back Aiden Sancken is the Friday Football Fever Play of the Week winner. The junior won the WCIA 3 social media vote after his 55-yard touchdown run in a 14-13 loss at El Paso-Gridley in Week 3. Sancken ran for 220 yards in the game and both of the Falcons’ […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Planned Parenthood begins offering procedural abortions

First post-Roe abortion ban goes into effect in Indiana CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion went into effect Thursday. Planned Parenthood of Illinois, in tandem, announced its Champaign Center will offer procedural abortions for the first time in anticipation of an increase in demand. It doubles access in central Illinois to the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Planned Parenthood to expand Champaign center

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Planned Parenthood is expanding one of its centers to prepare for an influx of patients. The center in Champaign is expanding by 5,000 square feet. They are adding additional procedure rooms, waiting rooms, education or consultation rooms, ultrasound rooms, a recovery room, a lab and a clinician’s office. They are doing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City Council approves McKinley Field game

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Central Maroons varsity football team is cleared to play a game on its own field. The Champaign City Council voted Tuesday night in favor of amending an agreement with the high school that forbade varsity football games from being played at McKinley Field. Although the junior varsity team could […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

EIU announces enrollment gains

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Eastern Illinois University is celebrating an increase in enrollment.   In a release, Eastern Illinois University announced 8,857 students are enrolled for the Fall 2022 semester. This includes a 11% increase for first-time freshmen in Fall 2022 compared to the Fall 2021 semester.     “We place a priority emphasis on the relationships we […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Ludacris set to perform at U of I Homecoming

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A rapper with Champaign connections will be returning to the city for the University of Illinois’ Homecoming festivities. State Farm Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Bridges, known by his stage name Ludacris, will be performing at the venue on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. to wrap up Homecoming Week. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy