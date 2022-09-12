Illini basketball commit not coming for 2022 season
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illini commit and France native Zacherie Perrin will be heading to prep school instead of Illinois.
Perrin tweeted that he's going to Sunrise Christian Academy in the states and that he's committed to joining the Illini after the prep school. That leaves Illinois with another scholarship.
