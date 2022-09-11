WATCH: Micah Parsons' dominance keeping Cowboys close

The Cowboys have a clear superstar in linebacker Micah Parsons. After earning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, he wasted no time showing his dominance to start his sophomore campaign.

On Tampa Bay’s third drive, Tom Brady was knocking on the door on a third down. Just a play before, Parsons was clearly held but no laundry was thrown to the turf. He clearly took it personal, spinning right by the Buccaneers left tackle for a key sack.

Tampa Bay kicker Ryan Succop missed a field goal attempt on the ensuing fourth down, and the extra yardage from Parsons’ sack may have been the difference. the Dallas defense got a short break before an ill-advised throw from quarterback Dak Prescott forced them to defend their own red zone again. With Brady knocking on the door again, Parsons closed the door on another drive with his second drive of the game.

The Cowboys have yet to find any rhythm against the Buccaneers but Parsons’ efforts have managed to keep it a one-possession game. After finishing second in DPOY voting last year, he may be the favorite to take the award this season.