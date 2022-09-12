School District of Menomonee Falls residents approved the tax levy for the current school year during the Sept. 12 annual meeting. The tax levy for the current school year will be $34,853,489, a 5 percent reduction from last year’s levy. According to information from a budget packet available to residents, the projected tax rate will be $$7.81 per $1,000 equalized valuation. Under the projections, a resident owning a home with an equalized value of $250,000 will pay $1,951.82 in the school district portion of the property tax, a $102.77 reduction from this year).

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI ・ 13 HOURS AGO