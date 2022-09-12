ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

The Independent

Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis told GOP donors about flights to Martha’s Vineyard before officials

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told a roomful of GOP donors at a fundraising event about his plans to send migrants to places like Martha’s Vineyard, days before elected officials in the Massachusetts town would receive two unannounced planes carrying 50 people from border communities. “I do have this money. I want to be helpful. Maybe we will go to Texas and help. Maybe we’ll send to Chicago, Hollywood, Martha’s Vineyard. Who knows?” Mr DeSantis reportedly said during a speech on Friday evening in Orlando.Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office said the White House is “full of a bunch of hypocrites,...
Colorado Newsline

Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told

WASHINGTON — Farmers and academics at a Wednesday hearing stressed the need for members of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee to support regenerative agriculture farming practices in the upcoming farm bill in order to protect topsoil. U.S. House Agriculture Committee Chair David Scott said he held the hearing to discuss ways policymakers and the Department […] The post Topsoil protection should be stressed in the next farm bill, U.S. House Ag panel told appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
New Hampshire Bulletin

As Republicans pivot to general election, Sununu makes plea: Stick to the economy

It was the bear hug that buried the hatchet.  Moments after Gen. Don Bolduc’s speech urging unity among Republicans he leapt off the state and beelined to a surprised Gov. Chris Sununu who engulfed him in an embrace, just weeks after the two had descended to name calling.  Thursday morning’s Republican Unity Breakfast saw rivals […] The post As Republicans pivot to general election, Sununu makes plea: Stick to the economy appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
The Associated Press

Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
