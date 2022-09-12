Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
World Food and Music Festival returns to Des Moines this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — Preparations are underway downtown for the World Food and Music Festival. The three-day experience will host about 50 food vendors representing 27 countries as well as performances by local artists. Ninety-thousand people are anticipated to attend the event. "It's a great way to experience different...
weareiowa.com
2022 World Food & Music Festival happening this weekend
Check out a diverse range of foods and performances this weekend at Western Gateway Park. Friday & Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
KCCI.com
Popular cookie shop opens new location in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa — A wildly popular cookie shop is opening a new spot Thursday. The new Crumbl Cookies store in Ames opened up this morning. It's located just off South Duff Avenue. The grand opening is this Friday and Saturday. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through...
KCCI.com
Hope Ministries breaks ground on new campus in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries broke ground on a new campus on Des Moines' east side on Thursday. The location near the intersection of Hubbell and East Douglas Avenues will have space for 100 women and children. Donors helped turn the first shovel of dirt on the more...
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
KCCI.com
Trestle to Trestle Bridge reopens in Johnston
JOHNSTON, Iowa — A new bridge is now open on the Trestle to Trestle Trail in Johnston after an ice jam tore the old one in half in 2019. For three and a half years, trail users have been waiting for new bridge, which was unveiled Thursday with great enthusiasm.
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, some of which resulted in shutdowns. In Davenport, an inspector found restaurant workers snaking out a clogged drain and splattering nearby food with sewage and dirty wastewater. At a Des Moines restaurant, where the staff […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Another La Niña winter coming in Iowa: What does that mean?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sure, we're still only in September and deep in the throes of some near 90-degree temperatures, but the winter season is coming, and with it a familiar weather pattern: La Niña. What even is La Niña?. La Niña and El Niño are the...
KCCI.com
Here are the names you can pick for the baby giraffe at Blank Park Zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — Blank Park Zoo has released a list of possible names for one of the zoo's newest residents - a baby giraffe. The male giraffe calf was born Sept. 7. The public can vote for their favorite name through noon Sept. 23. The final name will...
iheart.com
GoFundMe Raising Money For Des Moines Teenager Pieper Lewis
(Des Moines, IA) -- A GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up for the Des Moines teenager sentenced to probation for killing her suspected rapist. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced yesterday to five years on probation and ordered to pay $150,000 to the estate of the man she killed. She was 15 at the time of the murder. Now, a GoFundMe has been set up to help her raise the money. If Lewis successfully completes her probation her sentence will be expunged from her record.
KCCI.com
Arrest made in shooting on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman has been charged for shooting a man while a baby was in the same room. Zakiya Muhammad is charged with willful injury, domestic assault and child endangerment. The shooting happened last Wednesday on Kenyon Avenue. Police say Muhammad and the victim...
KCCI.com
A park in Iowa is offering ADA accessibility to kayaks
AMES, Iowa — An Ames park is now one of the few in the country to offer an accessible way to get into kayaks and canoes. The city recently installed a piece of gear on some of the docks at Ada Hayden Heritage Park. The equipment makes it easier for people with mobility issues to get in and out of watercraft.
KCCI.com
Warm, hazy weather in the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. It’s been a warmer day today with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There has been more smoke in the sky today, but more of the smoke/haze should get flushed out by late Thursday. Showers and storms make a comeback for this weekend, but it won’t be a washout. Just hit or miss chances through the weekend into Sunday. Sunday heats back up to 90, and then we’ll likely stay in the low 90s through Tuesday. Temperatures cool off by Wednesday, with a few rain chances by Thursday of next week.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Iowa Restaurant Association Names Perry Restaurant Owner to Distinguished List
A Perry restaurant owner was recently announced as part of a distinguished group. The Iowa Restaurant Association released its 40 Women to Watch in the Hospitality Industry list, which includes Heather Sheffler who owns the Tin Pig and the newly opened Gamble Block Brewery. She’s been in the restaurant industry for 30 years and with opening the new brewery is a venture she is taking on with her son David. She also owns four Sports Page Grills in Iowa.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com
Des Moines man faces arson charge after setting car on fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is accused of setting a car on fire and then running into an elementary school. Police said that on Wednesday, Derrick Robinson used gasoline to ignite a car and then blocked firefighters from entering the street with trash cans. Police said...
KCCI.com
Major road closures in West Des Moines could impact your commute
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A portion of Ashworth Road will close Wednesday and Thursday night so crews can set more bridge beams over Interstate 80. Ashworth between North 88th Street and South 88th Street will shut down between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Sept. 14-15. Interstate 80 from...
iheart.com
Fifteen Animals Removed From Trash-Filled Des Moines Mobile Home
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is caring for 15-animals, taken from a small mobile home in southwest Des Moines. The A-R-L says eight cats, six rabbits, and a dog were in a trailer, filled with trash, feces, and the strong odor of urine. The ARL says the trailer had been soaked with urine for so long that the flooring had started to warp.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
