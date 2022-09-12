ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardano-based Aada Finance launches $25k opportunity- Here’s how

Ahead of its launch on 13 September, Cardano-based Aada Finance is offering a $25,000 bug bounty competition; those who can spot critical smart contract vulnerabilities and provide suggestions on fixing them will be eligible for the prize. Aada Finance is the first protocol set to offer NFT lending and borrowing...
Litecoin: Does the ETH Merge have anything to do with the surge in LTC’s hashrate

Litecoin [LTC] and other top cryptocurrencies have been overshadowed by the Ethereum [ETH] Merge for the last few weeks. Interestingly, LTC may have actually benefited from the Merge from a hashrate perspective. An inspection of Litecoin’s hash rate reveals a sharp uptick in the first 10 days of September. Its...
$0.063 and $0.061 can be used to buy Dogecoin with stop-loss at…

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bitcoin [BTC] was able to find good demand in the $18.6k zone and quickly surged past the $22k mark. In the next few days, $22.6k and the $24k mark could be tested as well. Such a move upward would be greatly beneficial for Dogecoin [DOGE] bulls.
Are Bitcoin short-term holders responsible for current market downturn

Bitcoin’s [BTC] decline to the $18,500 price region marked the second-lowest low of the bear cycle. As per Glassnode‘s latest report, 11.8% of the coin’s supply has been turned into an unrealized loss. Furthermore, in the last week, the price per BTC rallied from the second lowest...
Ethereum’s Merge yields anti-climactic outcome, but here’s the catch

Ethereum just concluded the blockchain industry’s most anticipated event of 2022. The Merge garnered a lot of hype, especially in the last weeks but the entire period turned out anticlimactic for ETH’s price action. ETH failed to deliver a meaningful rally despite heavy expectations ahead of the Merge...
Chainlink: Ethereum whales lend LINK a helping hand but…

Chainlink’s [LINK] hopes of reviving may have been given a big boost by the activities of Ethereum [ETH] whales. According to whale tracking platform, WhaleStats, LINK broke into the top ten assets in trading volume that ETH whales traded in the last 24 hours. Based on the data from...
Hashkey receives SFC’s approval to manage crypto portfolio- Decoding details

Hong Kong-based HashKey Capital Limited has been granted a license from the Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to manage portfolios invested in 100% virtual assets. Following the uplift of its Type 9 asset management license, HashKey will be able to manage portfolios investing in crypto assets only...
Ethereum Merge done and dusted- assessing its ins, outs, and unseen

The much anticipated Ethereum [ETH] Merge has finally happened and has been announced successful. The transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) of the second most significant blockchain will now make ETH more energy efficient after years of delay. While the Merge occurred a few hours ago today (15 September), many milestones have...
Cobo launches a new custody product to manage all the NFTs in one platform

Cobo launches new software, NaaS (NFT-as-a-Service), that allows users and institutions to enjoy safe yet efficient storage and custody of NFT assets, multi-role access, and the ability to connect to marketplaces for trading of NFTs. The NFT Boom. Since the 2021 NFT Summer, NFTs have become one of the important...
SHIB traders may eventually need to pull sell trigger- Decoding ‘why’

Shiba Inu [SHIB] short-term traders and long-term investors may need to be alert after the coin decided to choose stagnancy. Over the last two weeks, SHIB’s volatility has consolidated around the same spot. For a cryptocurrency that thrives on speculation, this was an unusual trait. However, as things stand,...
‘Fidelity mulling over Bitcoin’ reveals this about institutional investors

Boston-based financial services giant Fidelity Investments is reportedly mulling over the option to let its retail clients trade Bitcoin in their brokerage accounts, which add up to more than 34 million accounts. According to The Wall Street Journal, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Holdings Ltd, one of Fidelity’s earliest crypto clients,...
Ethereum [ETH]: Evaluating the risk factor post Merge

Customers of renowned US-based cryptocurrency exchange site Coinbase are receiving complete information regarding any risks connected to the impending Merge of Ethereum (ETH). The forthcoming Ethereum upgrade was just discussed in the most recent entry of Coinbase Cloud’s blog. So what are the potential risks?. The latest report from...
Is Shiba Inu’s [SHIB] short-term bottom almost in

Over 1.3 trillion Shiba Inu [SHIB] tokens have been accumulated following the 6% dip in price as of 13 September. According to a SHIB watchdog, ShibaPlay, transactions had been going on in hundreds of millions since the second most valuable meme coin lost hold on crucial support levels. At press...
FAMEEX: A crypto game changer tailored for quantitative futures trading enthusiasts

The hype around DeFi, GameFi, NFT, and blockchain shows us that the world of web3.0 is advancing quickly. The crypto sphere flourished with the entry of institutional capital which made what used to be an investment for geeks more fashionable and popular. Huge returns made capital even more motivated to chase profits. Those gains have become elusive in the bear market. The high degree of market control by whales, the quantitative hedging between trading bots, and various financial management tools have made stable and continuous profits an extravagant hope for many holders.
Ethereum: Here’s everything you might not know about Merge

Ethereum’s [ETH] transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus has been the most-talked-about topic in the crypto industry. The craze around Merge can be compared to that of the craze around Bitcoin’s [BTC] whitepaper release. Amidst the hype, speculations, and narratives around ETH, it is important to consider one aspect- Are participating clients or partners ready for the showdown?
