Tucson, AZ

Additional suspect arrested on murder, kidnapping charges in June killing in Tucson

By Vic Verbalaitis, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
An additional suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old Christopher Hart that occurred in June, according to Tucson police.

The Tucson Police Department said that homicide detectives have arrested 34-year-old Luis Manuel Salas after interviews and evidence obtained during the investigation led to their identification of the suspect.

Salas faces first-degree murder and kidnapping charges alongside the three other suspects involved in the case, 39-year-old Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 47-year-old Aaron Fernando Montiel and 27-year-old Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos.

According to police, Salas was located and arrested by officers on Wednesday, where he was booked and transported to Pima County Jail. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

On June 22 around 4 p.m., Tucson police said that off-duty officers were notified of an assault near 22nd Street and Kolb Road. The officers found Hart in a parking lot with injuries indicative of blunt force trauma.

Authorities said that the Tucson Fire Department arrived at the scene and took Hart to St. Joseph's hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he died the following day.

Tucson detectives received word that there was an argument between Hart and the suspected group of men, when more men arrived and a physical altercation arose between them, Hart, and his friend, according to officials.

Police said that the suspects left the area before officers arrived at the scene.

Rodriguez, Montiel and Lara-Cabazos were arrested on Aug. 13 and were being held on $1 million bond each.

