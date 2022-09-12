JACKSON, Miss. - There are still 150,000 families without clean water in Jackson, Mississippi. On August 29, a historic amount of rain flooded the Pearl River, which runs through the city. But the flood itself was just the start of an unimaginable crisis. The storm destroyed the city's main water treatment plant, where pumps had already failed in late July, forcing a boil water advisory.

