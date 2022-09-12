ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sports book opens at NC casino near Charlotte; site already has 1,000 slot machines

By Associated Press, Rodney Overton
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQq4U_0hrTkcNU00

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — Another sports-gambling venue opened on Tuesday in North Carolina, this time at the temporary casino opened by the Catawba Nation last year along Interstate 85 near the South Carolina border.

The sports book inside the Catawba Two Kings Casino in Kings Mountain will be open 24 hours a day — just like the rest of the gambling facility.

1st Virginia casino opens just 20 miles from NC line

Thirty betting kiosks and betting voucher redemption services also will be available at the site — which is 35 miles west of Charlotte on I-85.

The state’s other two sports books opened in March 2021 at casinos operated by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in Cherokee and Murphy.

The Catawba sports book opens two days before the National Football League begins its regular season. Betting also will be offered for auto racing, baseball, basketball, boxing and soccer among other spots.

Relatives of politicians gain financially from NC casino near Charlotte, WSJ reports

Catawba Two Kings hopes “that a new audience in the Charlotte region and beyond will discover the casino as they come to wager on their favorite teams,” Trent Troxel, vice president of the Catawba Nation Gaming Authority, said in a news release.

Crowds show up as gambling opens at new 500-slot NC casino near Charlotte

The Catawba Nation is based in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The U.S. Interior Department agreed in 2020 to put 17 acres in Cleveland County, North Carolina, into trust on which to build the casino, which opened in July 2021. The casino now has 1,000 gambling machines, including electronic table games.

The General Assembly passed a law in 2019 that gave federally recognized American Indian tribes the ability to offer sports wagering in North Carolina.

Legislation to authorize sports betting across all of North Carolina — using phone, computers and in-person venues — fell apart in the state House in June.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Panthers withdraw city, county deal over abandoned facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s real estate company wants to revoke a bankruptcy settlement it negotiated with the city and county where its abandoned South Carolina practice facility was supposed to be built because it says the governments are making exorbitant and unreasonable demands. GT Real Estate Holdings had offered $21 million to York County. It suggested giving the proceeds from selling part of its site in Rock Hill so the city would get at least $20 million. But the county and city have filed separate lawsuits and court papers. York County said it is entitled to more than $80 million in part to get back money from a special penny sales tax that was supposed to expand a road but Tepper’s company used for the proposed practice facility. Rock Hill sued for $20 million it spent on the project and has asked the bankruptcy case be heard in South Carolina, where most of the people who lost money are located, instead of Delaware, where GT Real Estate Holdings is incorporated.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Garden & Gun

Nicholas Sparks on His New Book, Southern Stereotypes, and His Favorite Spots in Florida and North Carolina

Nicholas Sparks knows a little something about the small-town South. Across his nearly two dozen novels, the mega-popular author sets love stories in motion across North Carolina, with forays into other parts of the region. You might recall a few: A Walk to Remember follows two high schoolers drawn together from opposite sides of the social sphere in little Beaufort, North Carolina; and although Sparks set The Notebook story in his own New Bern, North Carolina, filming for the movie took place around Charleston, South Carolina. (As someone who has lived in Charleston for nearly a decade, I can attest visitors often take pictures in front of the American Theater on King Street and paddle around Cypress Gardens to relive their favorite Notebook moments.)
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kings Mountain, NC
Sports
Kings Mountain, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Virginia State
City
Kings Mountain, NC
State
South Carolina State
fox46.com

Charlotte hit hard by America’s housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Queen City News) – America is experiencing a housing crisis, and Charlotte is being hit harder than most other cities. “We are still in massive scarcity. We still do not have anywhere near the normal inventory like a balanced market, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon,” NextHome Paramount real estate agent Erika Wishnefsky said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Developer buys up more of Asian Corner Mall

Developer Beauxwright has purchased another part of the Asian Corner Mall at the intersection of Sugar Creek and North Tryon. The developer already owns two parcels at the mall. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Marshall Terry talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

18 Best Lakes near Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is a bustling city that has you covered whether you are interested in beautiful architecture, fascinating museums or stunning parks. But if you're yearning for more outdoor space, then you're only a short drive away from an impressive choice of some of the most scenic lakes in the Eastern US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machine#Casino#Sports Betting#Computers#The Eastern Band#Cherokee Indians#Wsj
country1037fm.com

Where To Get Free Food On National Cheeseburger Day

Hungry? According to FoodAndWine.com, here’s where you can get some freebies. National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and to celebrate, major chains across the country are giving away free food. McDonald’s is offering a free cheeseburger through their app with a $1 minimum purchase. Dairy Queen keeps it simple...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Another Million-dollar Lottery Winner In North Carolina!

I’ve bought one of those $30 Millionaire Maker lottery scratch offs got my $30 investments, but Ronald Pierce of Charlotte pocketed a $1 million prize from his ticket. Congratulations, Ronald!!!! Pierce bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Food Lion on East Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe. When Pierce...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
WCNC

Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiss951.com

10 of North Carolina’s Best Haunted Houses to Visit this Spooky Season

Spooky season is slowly approaching. So, that can only mean one thing. Time to plan your trip to a haunted house. Yes, scary, spooky, haunted, and all of the above! I am a fan of Halloween and an even bigger fan of haunted houses. Not really sure why, because I do scream and freak out but then end up laughing afterward. It’s something about being scared that is actually pretty funny to me. Weird, I know. Well, now that I am in North Carolina it’s time to find some new haunted places to try.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball finally has their full 2022-23 schedule

The Tar Heels’ basketball schedule has been coming out painfully slow. First we confirmed the non-conference schedule, then the tournaments the Tar Heels are in announced their matchups, and the ACC/B1G Challenge — likely later than usual thanks to the Big 10’s new TV deal that starts without ESPN next year — announced their matchups. All that was missing was the little thing that would actually comprise the meat of the schedule: the 20 game ACC schedule.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy