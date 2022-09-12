ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haskell County Deputies Find Drugs Hidden In Man's ATV

By News On 6
Haskell County deputies say they arrested a man after finding meth and fentanyl hidden in his ATV.

Deputies say Saturday afternoon, someone called about a man who was chasing someone around on an ATV in Whitefield.

Deputies say when they got there, they saw Hunter Miller get off the ATV and run into a camper.

When deputies searched the ATV, they say they found 97 grams of meth and 12 fentanyl tablets.

They also found a gun in the camper.

Deputies arrested Miller on several firearm and drug-related charges.

