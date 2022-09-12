Read full article on original website
Coffee Conversation: Miller-Dwan Foundation To Host Annual ARTcetera Fundraiser
DULUTH, Minn. — The Miller-Dwan Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the health of people across the region, is hosting their annual gala, ARTcetera 2022 for the first time since 2019. The event is happening Thursday, September 22, 5-10 p.m. at The Garden. It includes an auction, gourmet...
DPD Finalist Mike Ceynowa Meet and Greet
DULUTH, Minn. – There was a public meet and greet for Duluth Police Chief Finalist Mike Ceynowa at Myers-Wilkins Elementary. Ceynowa has been with the Duluth Police Department for 24 years and currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Patrol. He says his experience has taught him that it takes a team to improve public safety and recognizes the importance of working with community partners.
Northern Lights Foundation To Host Charitable Children’s Gala
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Lights Foundation, which financially supports Northland families with children suffering life-threatening illnesses, is getting ready to put on its biggest fundraiser of the year. The Children’s Charitable Gala: Lifting Local Spirits is happening Thursday, Sept. 29 at the DECC. There will be a...
Coffee Conversation: Learning & Libations Fundraiser, ‘Trombone For Two’ Performs
DULUTH, Minn. – Music group Trombone For Two will be playing tunes at the Duluth Library Foundation’s 11th annual Learning & Libations fundraiser Saturday, Sept. 17 from 6:45 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at the downtown branch. Trombone For Two helped preview the event on the morning show Wednesday...
Local Man Breaks Paddleboarding Record in B.W.C.A.
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man has broken the record for the fastest trip across the Boundary Waters Canoe Area from Sha-Sha Resort near International Falls to Grand Portage on a standup paddleboard. Mike Ward completed the 250 mile trek in 5 days, 10 hours and 31 minutes. It...
Marina Drive Dedicated To Superior’s Longest Serving Mayor
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The major road through Barker’s Island got a new name Thursday, in memory of the man who helped make the development possible. Marina Drive became Bruce Hagen Drive and is named after Superior’s longest serving mayor. Bruce Hagen died 3 years ago, but only...
Local Fire Departments Provide Parents with Car Seat Safety Clinics
DULUTH, Minn.- Three out of four car seats in America are not properly installed, which could potentially lead to your child not having enough protection in a crash. At a firehall in Duluth on Thursday, St. Luke’s provided parents an opportunity to learn how to properly install a car seat. The safety clinic is something provided every month in a partnership with various local fire departments. The clinic shows parents the right way to strap in their from infants up until 10 to 12 years old.
Uncle Loui’s Café Survives Next-Door Building Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, one building was engulfed in flames in Duluth’s Central Hillside neighborhood and many expressed concern for Uncle Loui’s, a beloved Café next door. Uncle Loui’s Café has been around Duluth since 1993. It’s a fan favorite brunch hub, and...
Solar Co-op Celebration
DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth and Arrowhead Solar Co-op held an event at Bent Paddle in celebration of their success over the past year. Organized by Solar United Neighbors and One Roof Community Housing, Solar Co-op is a group that gets together and uses their bulk power to get lower prices on solar installations.
Lake Superior College Recognizes Upcoming National Constitution Day
DULUTH, Minn. — There was a lot of red, white, and blue at Lake Superior College Wednesday. The campus was acknowledging National Constitution Day, which comes up on September 17. American flags and, of course, copies of the United States Constitution were available for anyone interested. It was on...
Nearly 15,000 Nurses Return to Hospitals after MNA Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — On Thursday, nearly 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association returned to work after their historic three-day strike. The strike came after months of unresolved contract negotiations between the MNA and 15 minnesota hospitals, with nurses expressing frustration over what they say are unsafe staffing levels and not enough pay.
Mixed Income Cottage Rentals Coming to Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — A new option for rental housing is coming to the northland, and it’s not one size fits all. Cottage villas will be up for rent, priced for mixed income households. Tucked within the trees of a West Duluth neighborhood, the Fairmount Cottage Development is planting...
UW-Superior Announces New Stadium, Set to Open in Fall 2023
SUPERIOR, Wis.- It’s been a long time since the UWS soccer teams as well as the track squads had a home contest on campus. 2016 to be exact. That will end in the fall of 2023. As this afternoon the school announced plans to build a new stadium on...
Cycling Grandma Rides through Duluth to Break World Record
DULUTH, Minn. — While most people her age gear-up for retirement, 67-year-old Cindy Norris has put her tires to the cement. Norris calls herself the cycling grandma from Nevada, riding coast to coast across America on Highway 2. The trek started back in July in Washington. Norris says she’s...
St. Louis County Historical Society To Host Centennial Celebration
DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Historical Society is throwing a big 100th birthday bash this Friday, Sept. 16 in the Great Hall at the Depot. The Centennial Celebration is free to attend and will feature live music, appetizers and a cash bar. You are encouraged to reserve a free spot by click here.
One Building Deemed Total Loss after Duluth Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, downtown Duluth was smoke-filled after a building caught fire in the Central Hillside neighborhood. According to Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj, a fire was reported on 522 East Fourth Street at 5:37pm. Engulfed in the flames was the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building and...
The DECC Asks For Feedback Before Possibly Going Cashless
DULUTH, Minn. — Cash or no cash? That is the new big question the DECC is asking the public when it comes to concessions and beer stands. Executive Director Dan Hartman says going cashless is one of the biggest venue trends of the past 2 years. The goal is...
Apartments, Business Go Up In Flames In Duluth’s East Hillside Neighborhood
DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department is battling a fire that broke out on Wednesday evening at a building that houses four apartments and a business in the East Hillside neighborhood. Firefighters were dispatched to a fire at the Lake Superior Medical Equipment building at 5:37 p.m. There...
Inside the Hospital amidst MNA Nurse Strike
DULUTH, Minn. — As thousands of nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association walked out and hit the picket lines, many are left wondering what’s going on inside of the hospitals now. Tuesday was day two of the three-day MNA nurse strike. The strike comes after months of contract...
City Council Votes to Grant Demolition Permit for Hotel Astoria Building
DULUTH, Minn. – Back in 2021, the owners of the historic Hotel Astoria requested permission to tear down the structure due to extensive deterioration. The owners also asked three local businesses within the building to leave and relocate last year. The permit to tear it down was put on...
