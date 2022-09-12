Read full article on original website
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State men's basketball releases 2022-23 schedule
Fresh off their first 20 win season in 15 years, Emporia State basketball has announced their 2022-23 schedule and it will feature 14 home dates. The Hornets have seven games against teams that made the NCAA Tournament last year. The Hornets will start their 120th season of competition on Nov....
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Hot Flashes finish third at Kansas Senior Games
The Emporia Hot Flashes competed in the Kansas Senior Games on Sept. 9th and 10th at the Sports Zone in Topeka. The team went 2-1 in pool play recording wins over the Kansas Prairie Storm and Kansas Cougars and losing to the Oklahoma Rockers. Bracket play began Saturday afternoon and...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia girls tennis takes second at Andover quad
Kali Keough led the Emporia High School girls tennis team to a second-place finish at the Andover invite on Tuesday afternoon. The freshman went 3-0 to finish first in first singles play. The second doubles team of Ashlyn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso went 2-1 to finish second. Peyton Chanley and Lillee Frank went 1-2 in first doubles to take third.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia soccer wins home opener over Hayden
The Emporia High School boys soccer team finally had its home opener six games into the season on Tuesday night, and the Spartans cruised to a 4-2 win over Topeka-Hayden in front of their home fans. “I thought we got back on the right track,” head coach Victor Ibarra said....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Emporia gazette.com
Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams
Tony Doyle (ACE) Williams of Emporia died on Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. He was 67. Tony was born on June 30, 1955 in Emporia, Kansas the son of C.W. “Buck” and Beverly Dunham Williams. Survivors include: brother, Rex Williams and wife Debbie of Emporia; sister,...
Emporia gazette.com
Close, but probably no showers
Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing there can drift in our direction. The National Weather Service advised Wednesday that severe storms building to the west could approach the area Thursday evening. Chase County could receive general rain, with severe activity expected to stay west of Salina and Concordia.
Emporia gazette.com
Curtis Wayne McCreary
They named Curtis Wayne McCreary. prior to his passing he started to have some severe health. issues. The Lord came to take him home on the morning of. August 29, 2022 while he was in Stormont Vail Hospital in. Topeka, KS from heart failure. Curtis grew up doing all of...
Emporia gazette.com
Football accusations come up at school board meeting
Gazette News Editor Ryann Brooks asked the Emporia School Board for more transparency Wednesday night about a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team. “Have these students been suspended? Are these students involved able to participate in team practices and games?” Brooks asked during the public comment period....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Emporia gazette.com
Christa Jean Pike
24, 1932 in Memphis, Texas. 24, 1951 in Wellington, KS. They were married until. his death on May 30, 2018. Together they had two children, a son, William E. (Billie) and a daughter, Vickie Dodson (Steve). They. have six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. A celebration...
Emporia gazette.com
Storm map - 9.14.22
Western Kansas is starved for rain even more than the Emporia area. Yet storms developing th…
Emporia gazette.com
Kermit Roy Grother
Kermit Roy Grother, 79, of rural Americus, Kansas died Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. Kermit was born January 13, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Carl William and Malinda Sophia (Kriete) Grother. Kermit married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kay Waidley, on March 25, 1961 and they were married for 61 years. In high school he was a starter for the Americus High School Basketball team that won 2nd in State ‘60 and 1st in State ‘61. He was a graduate of the ‘61 class of Americus High School. He briefly attended KSU on a basketball scholarship before deciding he’d rather farm. Kermit was a farmer for most of his life and started his railroad career at Santa Fe Railroad in Emporia and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 32 years of service. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Santa Fe Railroad Retiree Reunion (Big Four).
Emporia gazette.com
Three Emporia teachers earn big recognition
Three Emporia educators received big honors Wednesday during separate surprise visits across the district. Emporia Middle School eighth grade English teacher Misty Lawson was named as the district’s secondary education Kansas Teacher of the Year nominee. “It’s an honor and I’m very grateful to be nominated and represent the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: KBOR approves Emporia State's move to "realign" workforce policy
TOPEKA - The Kansas Board of Regents unanimously approved a policy that will allow Emporia State University to make sweeping cuts to programs and faculty alike, as the university seeks to realign its focus to address what ESU deems concerning enrollment and budget deficits. KBOR approved ESU’s “workforce management” framework...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Events: Words, festival, 'bagrock' planned
The late Rush Limbaugh liked to say, “Words mean things.” An event in Emporia Tuesday night hopes to show that “Words Save Lives.”. The Bowyer Community Building will host a program from 6:00-9:00 p.m. offering everything from poetry and comedy to acrobatics and dance, aimed at suicide survivors and their families.
Emporia gazette.com
Doris H. Smith
Doris H. Smith, formerly of Americus, KS, died September 12, 2022 at the Silver Bluffs Village in Canton, NC. She was born on December 25, 1923 in Newton, KS. Her parents were Freddy Orland Phillips and Rena Sarah Moore Phillips. She graduated from Hyde Park High School in Chicago, IL in 1941 and earned Bachelor and Master degrees from Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia, KS. She married Warren Ralph Smith May 26, 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Ralph Smith and brother, Denzel Phillips.
Emporia gazette.com
Jung in running for National Merit Scholarship
An Emporia High School junior was named a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist Wednesday. Emma Jung is one of 155 Kansas students selected as semifinalists. The program estimates 95% of them will go on to be finalists.
Emporia gazette.com
DEVELOPING: Faculty cuts underway at ESU
Terminations are reportedly underway at Emporia State University, according to one source that spoke with The Gazette Thursday morning. Faculty members have been let go in multiple departments, the source said, including the Department of English, Modern Languages, & Journalism and Counselor Education. The news comes after the Kansas Board...
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: ESU students stage sit-in over proposed cuts
Emporia State University students are staging a sit-in ahead of a Kansas Board of Regents vote on a proposed "workforce management" framework that will allow the university to make sweeping cuts to tenured faculty and academic programs. “We were born from a teacher’s college,” a student at the protest said...
Comments / 0