Kermit Roy Grother, 79, of rural Americus, Kansas died Friday, September 9, 2022 at his home. Kermit was born January 13, 1943 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Carl William and Malinda Sophia (Kriete) Grother. Kermit married his high school sweetheart, Linda Kay Waidley, on March 25, 1961 and they were married for 61 years. In high school he was a starter for the Americus High School Basketball team that won 2nd in State ‘60 and 1st in State ‘61. He was a graduate of the ‘61 class of Americus High School. He briefly attended KSU on a basketball scholarship before deciding he’d rather farm. Kermit was a farmer for most of his life and started his railroad career at Santa Fe Railroad in Emporia and retired from Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad after 32 years of service. He was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Santa Fe Railroad Retiree Reunion (Big Four).

AMERICUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO