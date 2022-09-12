ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brie Larson gives sly answer referencing Captain Marvel hate when asked how long she will keep playing the character: 'Does anyone want me to do it again?'

By Mark Mcgreal For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Brie Larson is well aware of the hate she gets for playing Captain Marvel, and she seemed to reference that again at the D23 expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress was asked how long she would keep playing the iconic character during a red carpet interview with Variety.

'I don't know,' she responded. 'Does anyone want me to do it again?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ksb6Z_0hrTk6Pb00
More ire: Brie Larson is well aware of the hate she gets for playing Captain Marvel, and she referenced that again at the D23 expo in Anaheim on Saturday

The interviewer laughed at this and called the Room star 'modest' though she just repeatedly said she didn't know.

Reactions to her comments were mixed with some fans rushing to her defense and others calling her out.

'At this point brie larson cannot even breathe in peace because mysoginists will jump on her for no reason,' one of her defenders wrote.

'I hate how some people treated her, she’s awesome, I love Brie Larson and I did enjoy captain Marvel,' another added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Fp2b_0hrTk6Pb00
Sticking around? The 32-year-old actress was asked how long she would keep playing the iconic character during a red carpet interview with Variety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307BN9_0hrTk6Pb00
Calling her out: One fan said that they believe she goes 'out of her [way] to be as insufferable...as possible'

'It feels like Brie Larson always goes out of her way to be as unlikeable as possible,' one critical Twitter user wrote. 'The man just asked a question. Don't turn it into yet another passive-aggressive session on how you let the internet live rent free in your head.'

'Why does Brie Larson go out of her to be as insufferable and unlikable as possible in so many interviews? Probably has one of the most inflated egos of any actor working in Hollywood today,' another wrote.

While she wouldn't say how long she'd keep playing the character, Larson will forever be linked to the Marvel heroine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48E5jb_0hrTk6Pb00
Her character: While she wouldn't say how long she'd keep playing the character, Larson will forever be linked to the Marvel heroine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVLUD_0hrTk6Pb00
Coming back to the role: Larson is scheduled to reprise the role in the 2023 movie The Marvels and the 2025 film Avengers: Secret Wars

She first portrayed Captain Marvel in the 2019 film Captain Marvel. She's since played the character Avengers: Endgame, the television show Ms. Marvel and the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings though she was uncredited in the latter two.

Larson is scheduled to reprise the role in the 2023 movie The Marvels and the 2025 film Avengers: Secret Wars.

She's also filming her part in the upcoming Fast & Furious movie Fast X, and she has a movie titled Lessons in Chemistry, based on the book of the same name, on the way as well.

