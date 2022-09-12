Read full article on original website
Suspect in attempted murder in custody
The suspect in an attempted murder case was apprehended on September 14, by Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) after a four day search. 26-year-old Parisha Antwanette Massaline is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, battery, two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.
wdhn.com
Enterprise woman charged following a string of burglaries in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On the morning of September 12th, Dothan police were called to the scene of a burglary off East Cottonwood Road. This came as a string of vehicle break-ins were reported throughout the city. After a short investigation, police were able to track all of the...
wdhn.com
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
wtvy.com
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
wdhn.com
The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
holmescounty.news
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
dothanpd.org
Woman Receives Multiple Charges
On Monday morning, September 12, 2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a Burglary in the 3000 block of East Cottonwood Road. There were also several reports of breaking and entering vehicles in various locations. As the investigation began, it was determined the same individual was responsible for all of them.
WJHG-TV
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
wtvy.com
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the injury of a crucial witness early Monday, this case has been delayed until October 31. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On a cool spring night in 2019, Dothan police arrived at a simple yet well-maintained home in response to a 911 call. What they...
wdhn.com
Dothan shooting sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan police are attempting to identify suspects related to a Sunday shooting that sent one to the hospital. Dothan Police responded on September, 11, to the 700 block of North Alice street for a firearm assault involving one victim. An unidentified 19-year-old male received one gunshot...
WCTV
Man charged for deadly February wrong-way crash in Leon County
LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Bainbridge, Georgia man is now facing charges in a deadly wrong-way crash that occurred on February 20 near US 319 near Iamonia Cutoff Rd. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 32-year-old Paul Griffen was driving under the influence when he drove the wrong way and crashed head-on into another car.
Troy Messenger
Troy PD’s CrimeStopper Officer of the Year awarded
At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting Central Alabama CrimeStoppers presented their Troy Police Department 2021 CrimeStopper Officer of the Year to Lt. Joseph Donofrio. Donofrio was awarded with special recognition at the council meeting along with a trophy and gift back from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Troy Police Chief Randall Barr described an incident that Donofrio responded to on Aug. 30, 2020, in his recommendation for the award.
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 14, 2022
Michael Sorey, 49, Campbellton, Florida: Sexual battery by person in familial/custodial authority, grand theft motor vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Randy Southwell, 60, Marianna, Florida: Driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage: Florida Highway Patrol. Calvin McCoy, 61, Hayneville, Alabama: Failure to appear...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dothan teenager has been found, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to the Dothan Police Department, Jahmyus West, 16, Dothan, has been safely located. West was reported missing after being seen on September 11, near Trunbury Drive in Dothan wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black jogging pants. West’s direction of travel was unknown. Description...
dothanpd.org
Man Charged with Assaulting a Female
On Sunday September 11, 2022, officers responded to the 600 block of East Adams Street in Dothan for an assault. While investigating the call, it was determined the suspect had assaulted a female relative. The suspect was identified as Jeremy Lee Resch, 47 years old of Dothan. Resch was arrested...
WSFA
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
wdhn.com
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land local woman behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)—A Houston County woman was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 from a Dothan medical practice where she was employed. Jordan Anne Purdue, 35, was arrested for six counts of theft of property in the first degree. According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Scotty James Williams of Greenwood, Florida on Charges of Drug Possession, Trafficking
On Friday, September 9, 2022, at approximately 9:50 p.m., a deputy patrolling the Dellwood Community saw a blue Toyota traveling approximately 95 miles per hour on Highway 69. The deputy made contact with the driver, Scotty James Williams, and learned he did not have a valid driver’s license. Williams...
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
wtvy.com
News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now. Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year. The purpose of...
