PLCHD COVID Update
The latest COVID report for Lamar County, issued on Tuesday, shows 181 active virus cases with no new fatalities reported. Regarding testing, there were 43 positive PCRs and 181 positive Antigens. There have been 14,706 confirmed cases of COVID in Lamar County since the pandemic began.
Special Sulphur Springs City Council Meeting To be Held Tuesday, Sept 20
An Executive Session will be held at 6:30 p.m. in accordance with Texas Government Code, Title 5, Chapter 551 – §551.087 Deliberations Regarding Economic Development Ashoka Steel. The regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs City Council will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The...
Lamar County Commissioners Grant Abatements
Lamar County Commissioners have approved over $5 million in tax abatements for capital improvements to housing. The upgrades will mean at least 50 new housing units. The discounts will take effect when the city of Paris grants the new certificates of occupancy.
Arkansas Woman Dies In McCurtain County Crash
A fiery crash between an SUV and an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning near Broken Bow claimed the life of an Arkansas woman. Oklahoma troopers say 29-year-old Caroline Mauceli of North Little Rock was traveling on Hwy 3 at about 4:45 am when she crossed the center and collided with the semi-tractor. Mauceli died at the scene, and the truck driver suffered minor injuries.
Mt Vernon Man Jailed In Hopkins County
Hopkins County deputies stopped a vehicle on I-30 for failure to drive in a single lane. The driver, 40-year-old John Adam McGinn of Mt. Vernon was extremely nervous and refused permission to search the vehicle. A K-9 officer, however alerted on the pickup. A subsequent search turned up two tins of suspected methamphetamine in a full fast-food coca cola cup and McGinn was arrested.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation And Christus Mother Frances Hospital–Sulphur Springs Partner For Free Mammogram Clinic
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Free Mammography Clinic will be at the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of the CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs, TX: The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital–Sulphur Springs are partnering...
Murder Trial Starts In Hopkins County
Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.
Paris ISD honors Distinguished Graduate
Former Paris High School student DuWayne Lee Wirta has been named 2022 Distinguished Graduate. The Distinguished Graduate Award is the most prestigious award the District can bestow its graduates. Wirta’s portrait, along with 2020 Distinguished Graduate Robert Riggs, will be displayed on the Wall of Honor at Paris High School in conjunction with Homecoming 2022 ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 23, at 2:00 p.m. in the Paris High School Commons Area.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Sep 15)
Paris Police arrested Cameron Steele Lewis, 37, of Paris, at his residence on a felony probation violation warrant. Lewis is currently on probation for manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Lewis was later placed in the Lamar County Jail. Tawana Jeanne Hicks. Paris Police responded to an unauthorized use...
Sulphur Springs Council Meeting
At Monday night’s meeting, the Sulphur Springs city council approved an ordinance establishing a program to charge mitigation rates for costs incurred during the deployment of emergency and non-emergency services, equipment, and first responders to non-Sulphur Springs residents. Councilmembers also approved an amendment to an ordinance allowing video gaming premises within the Sulphur Springs city limits.
Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 9.12.22
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday,. Two people from the public requested to address the Board. Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb. ACTION ITEMS. Along with routine matters,...
Murder Trial Underway For Former Wolfe City Police Officer
Jury selection is underway before Hunt County District Judge Keli Aiken for a former Wolfe City Police Officer accused of murdering a city resident. The state accuses 24-year-old Shaun Lucas of Lone Oak of shooting 31-year-old Jonathan Price multiple times in front of a convenience store. Reportedly, witnesses saw Price breaking up a fight between a man and a woman inside the store. Bowie County summoned 131 people for jury duty in the case.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Sep 14)
At 1:40 Tuesday afternoon, Paris Police arrested Mary Joyce Leeks, 39, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office for two outstanding felony probation violation warrants. Leeks’ probation is due to possession of a controlled substance and an abandon/endanger a child by neglect convictions. Officers booked Leeks and transferred her to the Lamar County Jail.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A local man arrested Monday by Sulphur Springs Police after a chase has a new charge added against him. In addition to the evading, they now have charged Dequarian Terran Pitts with violating the probation he was on for felony assault of a family or household member that impeded breathing or circulation. They set his bond at $150,000.
Suspects Arrested By Mt Pleasant PD Detective Identified
Mt Pleasant identified the two men carrying 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of cash, and narcotics as 36-year-old Rodney White of Dallas and 30-year-old Uluas Woodside of Mesquite. A Narcotics officer booked them into the Titus County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a firearm by Felon and Theft of Firearms. In the last report, they were in jail without bond.
Arrest In Avinger Man’s Death
Authorities arrested a man in connection with the death of an Avinger man found dead alongside a road in the Diana area of Harrison County. They accuse 33-year-old Canton James Echols of fatally stabbing 31-year-old Blake Edward Reddock.
Mt Pleasant PD Traffic Stop Leads To Dozens Of Stolen Firearms
Mt Pleasant Police Department’s Narcotics Officer conducted a traffic stop on two men on Interstate 30 and located 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of possible stolen cash, and narcotics. The two men also were convicted felons. The officer charged them with multiple counts of firearms theft and felons possessing a gun.
Titus County Jail Booking
Titus County arrested 30-year-old Darrell Heath Moye of Mt. Pleasant on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Building, several bond surrender warrants, and a Rockwall County warrant for Unauthorized use of a Vehicle. His bonds total $32,500.
Paris Pair Races This Weekend
It’s the “The Paris Pair” Trail Racing Across Texas tomorrow. Race starting at the Eiffel Tower proceeding on the North East Texas Trail back to the Eiffel Tower. For more info call 903-784-2501. Events get underway at 5:45 with the pre-race packet pick-ups and races will be held throughout the morning, afternoon and evening.
MPISD – News
2nd row L to R: Vanessajane Bayna, Amy Vazquez, and Karli Hill. 3rd row L to R: Natalie Crockett and Camdon Johnson. 4th row L to R: Jenna Cook, Nathaniel Martinez, and Reese Ball. Contact: Kelly Cowan. MPHS students earn awards from College Board National Recognition Programs. Ten Mount Pleasant...
