Delta County selected a jury, but the trial is now underway in Hopkins County District Court for a Cooper man accused of fatally shooting one man and wounding another. The state charges 47-year-old Robert Clevon Jeffery with shooting 35-year-old Damien Damon Wiley of Cooper and causing bodily injury to 21-year-old Saquan Harrion Reynolds, also of Cooper. It occurred in front of the Cooper Mart on West Dallas Street. Wiley died of his injuries, and Reynolds was seriously wounded.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO