Man, 84, reported missing from north Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Monday morning Kindred was found.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for an 84-year-old high-risk missing man last seen Sunday in north Columbus.
Michael Jon Kindred has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds.
Michael was last seen leaving his home on Olentangy Boulevard in a gray 2017 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate EUW2470.
Michael was last seen wearing a green, navy blue, and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and gray Skecher shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.
