Man, 84, reported missing from north Columbus found

By Daniel Griffin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u9va6_0hrTi86d00

UPDATE: Columbus police said Monday morning Kindred was found.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for an 84-year-old high-risk missing man last seen Sunday in north Columbus.

Michael Jon Kindred has salt and pepper hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

Michael was last seen leaving his home on Olentangy Boulevard in a gray 2017 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate EUW2470.

Michael was last seen wearing a green, navy blue, and white plaid shirt, blue jeans, and gray Skecher shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2358.

