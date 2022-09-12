Read full article on original website
hometownnewsnow.com
Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
16-year-old rushed to hospital after overnight shooting in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One person was rushed to the hospital after being shot overnight in north Toledo. The incident happened on the 1400 block of Huron Street near Magnolia. Toledo Police say when they arrived, one male was found with at least one gunshot wound. Police recovered at least one bullet casing at the scene.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
13abc.com
One man arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is arrested for reckless driving after popping wheelies in West Toledo on Thursday. The arrest was a part of operation Blaser, an initiative between the Toledo Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol. Both entities are aiming to limit crime in specific Toledo neighborhoods.
wktn.com
Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay
A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
Witness follows car after central Toledo drive-by shooting, leads to arrests
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police received multiple 911 calls regarding a drive-by shooting on Hill Avenue near Wenz around noon on Tuesday. A person who witnessed the shooting followed the vehicle and informed police of the suspects' location. According to a report, police conducted a felony stop at Dorr and Parkside and arrested two suspects: Robert Macklin, 23, and Kenneth Jones, 20. A firearm was found in the vehicle.
U.S. Postal worker held up by man with gun in north Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A U.S. postal worker was held up Wednesday morning by a man with a gun in north Toledo. According to a police report, the worker was delivering mail in the area of Mulberry and East Pearl streets about 10 a.m. when an unknown male approached her. The man, dressed in black, demanded the victim's "arrow key," she told police.
Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash
Motorcyclist dies after being flung from bike during crash
MONROE COUNTY, MI – An Adrian man died Wednesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed in Monroe County. Emergency crews were called at 11:42 p.m. Sept. 14, to the area of Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road in London Township for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to Michigan State Police.
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
fox2detroit.com
Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Monroe County
TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.
Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
Two shot in Toledo Monday night, including 15-year-old
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings, including one in which a teenager was wounded. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo about 7:45 p.m. A 15-year-old male was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the lower body, according to a police report.
wlen.com
Palmyra Twp. Man Dies in Crash at US-223 and Ogden Hwy
Palmyra Twp., MI – A 61-year-old Palmyra Township man died in a motorcycle-pickup truck crash at US 223 and Ogden Highway this morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release this Tuesday morning that the crash occurred at around 6am. Deputies determined that the motorcycle...
13abc.com
13abc.com
Motorcycle accident claims life of 67-year-old Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in west Toledo on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Eleanor Ave. and Willys Parkway. According to Toledo police, 67-year-old Ronald Yates Jr. lost control of his motorcycle after turning off...
