Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
California League Playoffs
Tuesday, Sept. 13: Lake Elsinore 9, Inland Empire 2. Thursday, Sept. 15: Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 8. Wednesday, Sept. 21: Fresno vs. Lake Elsinore, TBD.
Titusville Herald
Reward grows to $10K in search for Nevada wild horse killers
ELY, Nev. (AP) — The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada bout 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of the Utah line. Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached,...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. September 10, 2022. Editorial: Celebrate National Voter Registration Month. The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. Sept. 20, 2022, will be recognized as National Voter Registration Day.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Our wretched roads won’t get better if we don’t pay more at the pump. Wish you were buying things at the price of 32 years ago? Don’t we all, but we all also know that we’re not going to get as much for our money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Index-Journal. September 15, 2022. For the purposes of this writing, let’s set aside our individual views on the topic of abortion. Instead, let’s simply look at our state’s long-serving Sen. Lindsey Graham and ask a simple, three-letter word. Why?. Why do South Carolinians continue to send...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Tennessee
Johnson City Press. September 10, 2022. September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention Month, and, though the serious public health issue can’t be confined to any specific calendar dates, mental health advocates are taking the opportunity to raise awareness. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control...
Titusville Herald
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out...
Titusville Herald
Minnesota regulators approve huge solar project in Becker
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A massive solar project that is expected to cost at least $575 million was approved Thursday by Minnesota utility regulators. The state Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to allow Xcel Energy to recover costs for the new solar farm from the taxpayers. Commissioners touted the project for its environmental benefits and an expected economic boost.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titusville Herald
Biden nominates Schneider for US attorney in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former state Senate Democratic minority leader McLain “Mac” Schneider has been nominated by President Joe Biden for the state’s top federal prosecutor job. He would replace acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Puhl. Schneider must be confirmed by the Senate. North Dakota Republican Sens....
Titusville Herald
Call fails for Montana special session on budget surplus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An effort by some Republicans to call a special session of the Montana Legislature to discuss returning excess tax revenue to residents failed, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday. Fifty-three lawmakers supported the call, short of the 76 votes needed by Wednesday's deadline. Special...
Comments / 0