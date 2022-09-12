Read full article on original website
Five favorite festivals forthcoming this weekend in New Jersey
This time of year, there is plenty to do all over the great Garden State. From simple hikes or boat rides in our many amazing state and county parks to any of the great festivals we have. Some are more for adults to enjoy like any of our wine festivals and there are plenty that are family-friendly.
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Interested in farming in NJ? Rutgers has a beginners program
That’s the name of a three-year beginner’s farming training program that launched in May 2021 at the Rutgers New Jersey Agricultural Experiment Station last year. The goal of the program is to provide a path for people who are interested in becoming farmers or who are already new and beginner farmers, to either start or expand their farm business, and be successful in New Jersey.
Beware of black bear in South Jersey
There has been a little bit of buzz among neighbors and on social media around a black bear hanging around a part of Burlington County. My neighbor shared a picture from a friend of his in Tabernacle who keeps spotting a black bear in his backyard. Now folks on the Next-Door app are talking about a black bear spotted three nights in a row near the Red Lion Circle.
Another town OKs cannabis shop amid NJ backlog for retail marijuana permits
NEWTON — A Sussex County municipality is moving forward with local approvals for a retail cannabis shop, even as the state continues to lag on allowing any “legal weed” sales beyond expansions of medical dispensaries. In Newton, an adult-use marijuana dispensary at 117 Water St. has gotten...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closings: These 3 N.J. locations will shutter
Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to close about 150 stores earlier this month. The home goods retailer released a list on Sept. 15 with 56 locations set to shutter by the end of 2022. Three New Jersey stores made the list:. Flanders at 30 International Dr. Manalapan at 13...
This Fascinating New Jersey Ghost Town Will Bring You Back in Time
Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, New Jersey was once a bustling center for mills and mining towns. As technology and industry shifted, the need for these fields decreased dramatically and in turn, many towns and communities became abandoned. In the 21st century, many of these places still sit vacant today. Frozen in time, these communities are actually some of the most fascinating places to explore here in the Garden State. Keep reading to learn more about one of the most infamous ghost towns in western New Jersey.
10 places to go apple picking around NY, NJ in the fall
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fall is here and that means apples are ready for picking. Here are some of the best places to go and pick apples: New York: Apple Dave’s Orchards – Expect macintosh, cortland, empire, honeycrisp and jonamac in September at this Warwick orchard. Come October, the orchard will have jonagold, fuji, gala, […]
Three Mercer County, NJ Cheesesteaks Named Among Best in State
If you're a fan of cheesesteaks, Mercer County, NJ is a great place to live. This news is making my mouth water. Three cheesesteak hotspots in Mercer County have been named among the best in the state, according to NJ.com's food guru Peter Genovese. Meatheadz Cheesesteaks in Lawrence Township is...
Haunt O’ Ween Is Coming To New Jersey This Spooky Season
This immersive Halloween experience is coming to New Jersey and tickets are on sale NOW!. Haunt O’ Ween is coming to the New Jersey area and it’s time to get all of your family, friends, and kids together to enjoy this spooky experience just in time for Halloween.
Seafood eatery known for lobster rolls expanding in N.J.
Seafood lovers are in for a treat as Mystic Lobster Roll Company is planning to open up another New Jersey spot. The eatery known for its lobster rolls will make its way to Cranford. Mystic Lobster Roll is opening at 101 Miln St., according to an announcement from Downtown Cranford’s...
Dozens of shelter dogs arrive in NJ for treatment, new homes
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Dozens of adorable at-risk shelter dogs arrived in New Jersey Tuesday looking for new homes on the East Coast. Fifty pups with heartworm disease were airlifted from New Orleans and Alabama to Morristown, N.J. so they could be treated before being put up for adoption, according to a spokeswoman for Greater Good […]
Legendary Carnegie Diner & Café opens first New Jersey location
The Carnegie Diner & Café, whose flagship location is in Manhattan near Carnegie Hall, now has a New Jersey location, too. It’s located in the Harmon Meadow shopping center in Secaucus. According to JerseyDigs.com, the restaurant is 6,600 square feet and will seat 199 people for breakfast, lunch,...
10 New Jersey Colleges Ranked Among Best In The Whole Country
It's always nice to see the Garden State recognized for something other than our fantastic beaches, awesome diners, and beautiful greenery, right?. I'm a transplant to the state, but already made the dive into getting my NJ license, and license plate and becoming a real New Jersey resident, I love it.
South Jersey’s biggest and best wine festival is this weekend
The wine festival at Valenzano Winery started as a modest project over a dozen years ago and it’s grown into a giant festival of wine food and yes, this year beer. There will be a beer garden hosted by Community Care Food & Clothing Pantry as they provide a beer garden for a great cause.
Did plastic bag ban backfire in N.J.? As unwanted reusable bags pile up, state and stores consider changes
More than 50. No wait, definitely at least 100. Katiuska Tejada-Rivera can’t quite put her finger on how many reusable bags she’s accumulated in the more than four months since New Jersey’s single-use plastic bag ban began. It’s hard to tell based on how she organizes them — stacked and stuffed inside other reusable bags.
Wow! How to Survive a Bear Attack in New Jersey
The largest land mammal in New Jersey is the bear, in fact, the "black" bear is the most common bear in the Garden State. According to the New Herald, Black Bears have been reported in most of New Jersey except for some "coastal towns along the Delaware Bay, South Jersey and along the Hudson River."
Date Set for Halloween Trunk or Treat in Lawrence Township, NJ
It's that time of year again. Ready for some Halloween fun?. Save the date. I just saw on Facebook that the Lawrence Township Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 27th from 6pm - 8pm. Don't miss it. It's going to be a "Spooktacular Event" and...
Bridgewater-Raritan, NJ graduate dies in New York car crash
An Ithaca College sophomore from Bridgewater was killed in a single car crash Saturday morning in New York. Shea Colbert, 20, a member of the Bridgewater-Raritan High School Class of 2021, was killed when his car went off Coddington Road in Ithaca around 8 a.m. and into a wooded area hitting several trees, according to New York State Police. Colbert was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle.
Mercer County, NJ Invites You to Camp Out Under the Stars
Registration is now open for the coolest event in Mercer County, according to the Mercer County Park Commission. Do you like camping? You and your family are invited to a big community camp out this fall. Doesn't that sound like fun?. It's happening Saturday, October 1st through Sunday, October 2nd...
