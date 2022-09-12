ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 7000 block of Jackson Avenue

By Addi Weakley
 4 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived, a victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a residence.

Emergency medical services responded, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to up to a $25,000 reward.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

