KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 7000 block of Jackson Avenue

Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Jackson Avenue.

When officers arrived, a victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a residence.

Emergency medical services responded, but the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Detectives are canvassing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Information leading to an arrest could lead to up to a $25,000 reward.

