ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

Related
fox32chicago.com

Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
fox32chicago.com

Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side

CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side

CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting

CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com

Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 31, shot while driving in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving near Wrigley Field Thursday night. At about 8:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was driving in his vehicle in the 3900 block of North Clark when an offender in a black sedan approached and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox32chicago.com

Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day

CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

UniverSoul Circus is flying high on Chicago's south side.

They have performed for nearly 30 million people and now they have pitched their tent in Washington Park. There is plenty of time to check out UniverSoul Circus before they pull up stakes. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver hits 6 vehicles after fleeing CPD stop in River North; 2 injured

CHICAGO -- A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North. His black sedan was pulled over about 9 p.m. in the first-block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene, hitting six other cars.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings. Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen. The incidents happened at the below locations and times:. In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Watch: Water Shoots Out of Chicago Streets Amid Heavy Flooding

Widespread, all-day rain Sunday in Chicago led to heavy and dangerous flooding across the city. And as standing water pooled in areas like under viaducts and even in basements, some streets saw water shooting up from the ground. One social media video from Sunday shows water shooting up near the...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy