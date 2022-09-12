Read full article on original website
Man found fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found fatally shot in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday night. At about 7:45 p.m., a 36-year-old man was found with a bullet wound in his head in the 700 block of North Menard, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one is in...
Man shot in Jackson Park, then runs across street to gas station and collapses
A man was shot in Jackson Park early Thursday, then ran to a gas station across the street and collapsed. The man was standing on a sidewalk in the 2000 block of East 67th Street when he was shot in the stomach and shoulder around 1 a.m.
Teen shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A teen boy was shot while playing basketball on Chicago's South Side Thursday night. At about 6:20 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was playing basketball in the 100 block of East 72nd Street when occupants from a dark-colored SUV fired shots, striking the teen, police said. The teen was...
Man fatally shot in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon. At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in the...
Chicago house partially collapses after gas explosion on South Side
CHICAGO - A house has partially collapsed following a gas explosion in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the gas explosion in the 6600 block of South Claremont Avenue caused both sides of a home to collapse. Two neighboring homes were also damaged...
2 boys shot in their homes just minutes apart on South Side
CHICAGO — Two boys are being treated for gunshot injuries after they were both shot in their own homes just minutes apart. A 10 p.m. Wednesday, a 3-year-old was sleeping in his bed on the 700 block of 93rd Street when gunfire was heard outside. A family member checked on the boy, and found him […]
Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale
CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
Man seriously injured in early morning West Side shooting
CHICAGO - A man is in critical condition after being shot on Chicago's West Side early Wednesday. Police say the victim, 36, was outside in the 4100 block of West Jackson Boulevard around 5 a.m. when he was shot in the right elbow. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital...
Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery
CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
Man, 31, shot while driving in Wrigleyville
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving near Wrigley Field Thursday night. At about 8:24 p.m., a 31-year-old man was driving in his vehicle in the 3900 block of North Clark when an offender in a black sedan approached and fired shots, police said. The man was shot in...
Police searching for man they say shot another in the neck on CTA Red Line
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
Caravans take over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day
CHICAGO - Huge caravans took over downtown Chicago ahead of Mexican Independence Day — which is Friday. There aren't too many nights a year that you will see the median on Michigan Avenue become a dance floor, but that's exactly what happened Thursday night. People could be seen on...
Man charged after chef stabbed to death during Loop robbery: Chicago police
Chicago police have charged one of the suspects wanted for stabbing a chef to death in the Loop during an armed robbery.
What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon
CHICAGO — Montrose and Harding avenues looked like a scene from Yellowstone National Park for a few minutes Sunday morning. As a torrential downpour flooded some North Side neighborhoods, an enormous spout of water shot from an overwhelmed sewer main at Montrose and Harding avenues. It wasn’t unlike the national park’s famous geysers.
UniverSoul Circus is flying high on Chicago's south side.
They have performed for nearly 30 million people and now they have pitched their tent in Washington Park. There is plenty of time to check out UniverSoul Circus before they pull up stakes. Tim McGill checked it out for Good Day Chicago.
Driver hits 6 vehicles after fleeing CPD stop in River North; 2 injured
CHICAGO -- A driver struck six vehicles after he fled a traffic stop Tuesday night in River North. His black sedan was pulled over about 9 p.m. in the first-block of West Ohio Street, Chicago police said. The man drew a handgun from his waistband as officers approached and then fled the scene, hitting six other cars.
Milwaukee Avenue Block On Northwest Side Shut Down Through December To Replace Bridge, Speed Up $36 Million Project
OLD IRVING PARK — A busy Milwaukee Avenue intersection on the Northwest Side will be closed for construction the next four months, forcing a detour to avoid the construction. Metra crews closed full traffic access for cars, pedestrians and cyclists on Milwaukee Avenue between Kilbourn and Kenneth avenues this...
Police search for carjacking suspects on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side of recent armed carjackings. Three victims have been approached by a group of armed Black men and had their cars stolen. The incidents happened at the below locations and times:. In the 2500 block of West North Avenue on...
Watch: Water Shoots Out of Chicago Streets Amid Heavy Flooding
Widespread, all-day rain Sunday in Chicago led to heavy and dangerous flooding across the city. And as standing water pooled in areas like under viaducts and even in basements, some streets saw water shooting up from the ground. One social media video from Sunday shows water shooting up near the...
