Insiders: Why congresswoman doesn’t credit President Biden for lower gas prices

By Dave Price
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

Insiders Segment 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — U.S. Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks blamed President Joe Biden’s actions for gas prices that surged earlier this year but she doesn’t credit him for his actions to lower the prices lately.

This report blames various factors that impact the price of gas.

Insiders Segment 2

Some Iowans who either refuse to accept that Joe Biden won the 2020 election or want to publicly demonstrate their dislike for him fly flags on their property that include the words, **** Biden (profanity deleted). Some of those flags fly in Miller-Meeks’ congressional district in southeast Iowa. She said that people should be kinder to one another.

Insiders Segment 3

Marion County Democrats helped organize events for gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear. Party activists hope that Democratic candidates will benefit from voters’ focus on abortion rights and public school education. Over the past decade, however, Republican candidates have largely fared better with Iowa voters.

Insiders S egment 4

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks sits down for this week’s Insiders Quick 6.

Comments / 15

Nancy Van Winkle
3d ago

Ok people THe PRESIDENT does not set gas prices the oil companies do!! And the President authorized increased drilling before the price increases but the oil companies saw a way to make record profits so ran with it. You want someone to blame , blame oil companies

9
saoirsecat
4d ago

What actions has Biden taken to lower the price of gas? Sorry, but driving the price up so high that people can't afford it, thus reducing the demand, does not count as anything that anyone should be given credit for.

10
