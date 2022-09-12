Read full article on original website
Related
Trump invited to US service for Queen Elizabeth II after being snubbed from funeral
Former president Donald Trump has been invited by the British government to a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in Washington DC, after being left out of the guest list for the funeral in London.An invitation to the event describes it as “a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” reported The Telegraph.Invitations to Mr Trump and other living ex-presidents, including Barrack Obama, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton and their spouses, were sent out on Thursday. The service will take place at Washington’s National Cathedral on Wednesday.The venue has earlier hosted state funerals...
China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping called for a shake-up of the world order as they met with Asian leaders Friday for a summit challenging Western influence. The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan brought Putin and Xi together with the leaders of SCO members India, Pakistan, and four Central Asian nations, as well as the presidents of Iran and Turkey.
Biden hosts South African leader Ramaphosa at White House, will discuss Ukraine
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House Friday for bilateral talks on subjects that include the Russian war in Ukraine -- and the African nation's largely neutral stance on it. The visit is Ramaphosa's first to the White House...
msn.com
Bill Gates says he’s taken the brunt of COVID conspiracy abuse because people don’t know who Anthony Fauci is outside the U.S.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Bill Gates through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has spent over $2 billion to strengthen the global response to the pandemic by making vaccines available to lower-income countries and funding the development of antivirals or immunotherapies. But in the minds of a small sect...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia vows to continue Mir card expansion after new U.S. sanctions
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank on Friday pledged to keep expanding the number of countries that accept its Mir bank cards after new U.S. sanctions targeting people and entities accused of helping Moscow skirt financial sanctions.
Judge blocks justice department from Trump documents as legal fight continues – live
Judge appoints special master to weed out any documents that are under legal privilege rules but DoJ is expected to appeal the decision
Why Home Prices in These 5 Cities Are Not Likely to Drop Anytime Soon
These five cities are most likely to weather any recession.
25 women share things they will never apologize for
As you can imagine, the women of Reddit had a lot of thoughts on the matter.
RELATED PEOPLE
Canada housing starts fall 3% in August as multi-units decline
OTTAWA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts fell 3% in August compared with the previous month as a decline in multi-unit urban starts offset a slight increase in single-detached, data from the national housing agency showed on Friday.
Railroad Strike Temporarily Averted — Here’s How It Could Have Impacted Your Wallet
The already uncertain U.S. economy avoided what could have been a disaster when freight rail companies and unions reached a tentative agreement to avoid a railroad strike -- something many feared...
Tourism holding its own against inflation
The largest part of the economy is holding up against the hottest inflation in four decades. Hotels, restaurants and other businesses that provide services have managed to keep gaining ground through the summer.
Russia-Ukraine war: senior pro-Russian officials reported killed; Ukraine says mass grave found at Izium – live
Officials in Russian-occupied areas reported dead; hundreds of bodies said to have been found in retaken Ukraine city
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
COVID-19 commission slams governments' response as 'untrustworthy,' urges investigation into virus origins
Governments around the world "showed themselves to be untrustworthy and ineffective" during the coronavirus pandemic, leading to several million deaths and a "massive global failure" at multiple levels, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission wrote in a report published Wednesday. "Too many governments have failed to adhere to basic norms of institutional...
Comments / 0