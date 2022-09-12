Read full article on original website
Related
Google AI succeeds in developing odor maps of molecules
Over 5000 molecules from two different flavor and scent data sets were used to create a map.
Google Cloud plans to unfreeze hiring by October, leaked memo says
In a leaked email, a Google Cloud VP announced plans to unfreeze hiring by October. The news comes after the firm's hiring pause started in July.
Uber is investigating a cybersecurity incident after employees got a Slack message that read, 'I am a hacker'
Uber told Insider it is responding to a "cybersecurity incident" and is in touch with law enforcement.
Comments / 0