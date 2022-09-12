Read full article on original website
Lancaster Farming
Climate Projects Tied to Pennsylvania Get $900 Million
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Pennsylvania farmers will soon have an opportunity to participate in 19 projects that have been awarded $900 million for climate-smart practices. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced on Wednesday that USDA will put $2.8 billion into 70 total projects. Most of the projects with...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Has Chance to Rebuild Its Dairy Production
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania has slipped down the Top 10 list of dairy-producing states over the past decade, but it might be able to regain some lost ground. Dairy production is likely to grow in places with sufficient land and water, and regulations that aren’t too burdensome. “I...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board Here to Serve All
When the proverbial shoe is on the other foot, as they say … well, I will get to that later. This morning I had the opportunity (yes, I will call it that) to be involved in a discussion with someone who disagreed with the Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board’s authority to make a certain decision because the situation hadn’t been addressed in the past. And the disagreement also covered the strategies board staff are using to look at this apparently contentious situation.
