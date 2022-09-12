Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Naoris Protocol Teams Up with WACEO, a DAO focused Non-Profit Supporting Blockchain Platforms
Naoris Protocol, the blockchain and AI-based Decentralized CyberSecurity Mesh that restores cybersecurity across all sectors of the economy, is announcing a partnership with WACEO, a non-profit specialized in governance, legal, and regulatory compliance “serving DeFi projects, DAOs, DEXs, and other Web3 projects across the globe.”. WACEO is “a unique...
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Firm Ownera Raises $20 Million in Funding Round led by JP Morgan, LRC Group
Ownera has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by JP Morgan and LRC Group. Other investors include; Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax. Ownera is a digital asset platform enabling tokenization of securities as well as “institutional inter-trading rails...
crowdfundinsider.com
Brother of Former Coinbase Product Manager Admits to Wire Fraud in Plot to Commit Insider Trading as SEC Pushes All Crypto Assets are Securities Opinion
On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced it had received a guilty plea from the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”. Originally covered this past July, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) simultaneously filed insider trading charges along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York against a former Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) manager Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi, and his friend, Sameer Ramani. Nikhil Wahi has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in regards to insider trading in crypto assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison but the guilty plea probably means a sentence far more lenient than the max. Wahi is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2022. No word on the co-defendants.
crowdfundinsider.com
Anchorage Digital Joins with GMO-Z.com to Provide Custody, Trading of Yen Backed Stablecoin GYEN
Anchorage Digital has announced that it will provide custody services and trading for a Japanese Yen-based stablecoin GYEN. The service is being offered in partnership with GMO-Z.com Trust Company. GYEN is said to be the world’s first yen-backed stablecoin. GYEN is also said to be the first JPY stablecoin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Slice Teams Up with ZEBEDEE to Let Consumers Earn Bitcoin While Browsing the Web
Slice, an “innovative” startup in the AdTech space and ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the launch of an integration that “lets anyone earn Bitcoin simply by browsing the web, with the help of Slice’s browser extension.”. While passive income...
crowdfundinsider.com
Serhii Zhdanov: CEO at EXMO Discusses the Importance of Compliance, Regulation in Cryptocurrency Markets
We recently connected with Serhii Zhdanov, CEO at EXMO, a compliant cryptocurrency exchange, registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a “provider of activities of a virtual currency exchange operator and a deposit virtual currency operator” that promotes itself as making investing in crypto easy and “uncreepy.” EXMO’s home page indicates that it provides services to US states where “provision of services without holding a special license is permitted.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Fork: Coinshares Reveals Plans for Physical Ethereum ETP, Traded on SIX, Xetra and EURONEXT
CoinShares (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) has its plan to deal with the Merge. The Exchange-Traded Products (ETPs) CoinShares Physical Ethereum, is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Xetra in Germany, as well as the Euronext in France and the Netherlands. According to Coinshares, it has...
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex Supports Ethereum Proof of Work Fork (ETHW)
Crypto exchange Bitfinex is out with a note that it will support the Ethereum fork that will continue the Proof of Work (PoW) process. This follows the successful Merge that was completed today migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). Multiple other crypto platforms have already announced their intent to support PoW forks.
The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund warns the Fed's rate hikes could cripple markets and the economy - and cause a bigger problem than inflation
Universa's Mark Spitznagel said the Fed will have to choose between defeating inflation and protecting markets and the economy.
Google Cloud plans to unfreeze hiring by October, leaked memo says
In a leaked email, a Google Cloud VP announced plans to unfreeze hiring by October. The news comes after the firm's hiring pause started in July.
crowdfundinsider.com
Alterrage Teams Up with Boson Protocol to Open Phygital Web3 Store
Web3’s commerce layer Boson Protocol is partnering with Alterrage, a DAO-led fashion label leveraging blockchain technology, “to create interoperable collections across physical, augmented, and digital spaces.”. The partnership will see Alterrage “open a phygital Web3 store where buyers will be able to purchase the unique collection which is...
crowdfundinsider.com
SEC Files Lawsuit Against Chicago Crypto Capital LLC, Claims Unregistered Securities Offerings
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is continuing its pursuit of platforms that are issuing digital assets without being registered as securities. In a lawsuit filed today against Chicago Crypto Capital LLC (CCC) and several executives, the SEC alleges the defendants defrauded investors. According to the SEC, CCC owner Brian...
crowdfundinsider.com
Vitalik Buterin: A Big Moment for the Ethereum Ecosystem as the Merge Completes
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has been tweeting regularly this past week addressing the Merge where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition is expected to extend the runway for Ethereum which is the most popular smart contract platform in the open blockchain world. The transition will also dramatically reduce the energy consumption and transaction times for the Ethereum blockchain – long a sticking point for detractors of the distributed ledger technology. Some have claimed that the Merge will reduce worldwide electricity consumption by a whopping 0.2% – obviously, this is a difficult percentage to estimate but the point has been made.
Uber is investigating a cybersecurity incident after employees got a Slack message that read, 'I am a hacker'
Uber told Insider it is responding to a "cybersecurity incident" and is in touch with law enforcement.
Comments / 0