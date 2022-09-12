ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naoris Protocol Teams Up with WACEO, a DAO focused Non-Profit Supporting Blockchain Platforms

Naoris Protocol, the blockchain and AI-based Decentralized CyberSecurity Mesh that restores cybersecurity across all sectors of the economy, is announcing a partnership with WACEO, a non-profit specialized in governance, legal, and regulatory compliance “serving DeFi projects, DAOs, DEXs, and other Web3 projects across the globe.”. WACEO is “a unique...
Digital Asset Firm Ownera Raises $20 Million in Funding Round led by JP Morgan, LRC Group

Ownera has raised $20 million in Series A funding led by JP Morgan and LRC Group. Other investors include; Draper Goren Holm, tokentus Investment AG, Accomplice Blockchain, Polymorphic Capital, The Ropart Group and Archax. Ownera is a digital asset platform enabling tokenization of securities as well as “institutional inter-trading rails...
Brother of Former Coinbase Product Manager Admits to Wire Fraud in Plot to Commit Insider Trading as SEC Pushes All Crypto Assets are Securities Opinion

On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced it had received a guilty plea from the “first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case.”. Originally covered this past July, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) simultaneously filed insider trading charges along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York against a former Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) manager Ishan Wahi, his brother Nikhil Wahi, and his friend, Sameer Ramani. Nikhil Wahi has now pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in regards to insider trading in crypto assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase’s exchanges. The wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison but the guilty plea probably means a sentence far more lenient than the max. Wahi is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, 2022. No word on the co-defendants.
Slice Teams Up with ZEBEDEE to Let Consumers Earn Bitcoin While Browsing the Web

Slice, an “innovative” startup in the AdTech space and ZEBEDEE, a Fintech and next-generation payment processor for the gaming industry, announced the launch of an integration that “lets anyone earn Bitcoin simply by browsing the web, with the help of Slice’s browser extension.”. While passive income...
Serhii Zhdanov: CEO at EXMO Discusses the Importance of Compliance, Regulation in Cryptocurrency Markets

We recently connected with Serhii Zhdanov, CEO at EXMO, a compliant cryptocurrency exchange, registered in the Republic of Lithuania as a “provider of activities of a virtual currency exchange operator and a deposit virtual currency operator” that promotes itself as making investing in crypto easy and “uncreepy.” EXMO’s home page indicates that it provides services to US states where “provision of services without holding a special license is permitted.”
Treasury recommends exploring creation of a digital dollar

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is moving one step closer to developing a central bank digital currency, known as the digital dollar, saying it would help reinforce the U.S. role as a leader in the world financial system. The White House said on Friday that after President Joe Biden issued an executive order in March calling on a variety of agencies to look at ways to regulate digital assets, the agencies came up with nine reports, covering cryptocurrency impacts on financial markets, the environment, innovation and other elements of the economic system. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said one Treasury recommendation is that the U.S. “advance policy and technical work on a potential central bank digital currency, or CBDC, so that the United States is prepared if CBDC is determined to be in the national interest.” “Right now, some aspects of our current payment system are too slow or too expensive,” Yellen said on a Thursday call with reporters laying out some of the findings of the reports.
Bitfinex Supports Ethereum Proof of Work Fork (ETHW)

Crypto exchange Bitfinex is out with a note that it will support the Ethereum fork that will continue the Proof of Work (PoW) process. This follows the successful Merge that was completed today migrating Ethereum from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake (PoS). Multiple other crypto platforms have already announced their intent to support PoW forks.
Alterrage Teams Up with Boson Protocol to Open Phygital Web3 Store

Web3’s commerce layer Boson Protocol is partnering with Alterrage, a DAO-led fashion label leveraging blockchain technology, “to create interoperable collections across physical, augmented, and digital spaces.”. The partnership will see Alterrage “open a phygital Web3 store where buyers will be able to purchase the unique collection which is...
Vitalik Buterin: A Big Moment for the Ethereum Ecosystem as the Merge Completes

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin has been tweeting regularly this past week addressing the Merge where Ethereum moves from Proof of Work (PoW) to Proof of Stake (PoS). The transition is expected to extend the runway for Ethereum which is the most popular smart contract platform in the open blockchain world. The transition will also dramatically reduce the energy consumption and transaction times for the Ethereum blockchain – long a sticking point for detractors of the distributed ledger technology. Some have claimed that the Merge will reduce worldwide electricity consumption by a whopping 0.2% – obviously, this is a difficult percentage to estimate but the point has been made.
