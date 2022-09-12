TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO