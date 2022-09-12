ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

hometownnewsnow.com

Motorcycle Driver Killed in Semi Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - A Michigan City man was killed when he drove into the back end of a semi-truck on a motorcycle yesterday afternoon. Timothy Hefner, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. Police said the investigation shows the 2006 Kawasaki was...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
13abc.com

16-year-old hospitalized after Thursday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old was hospitalized after a shooting in Toledo Thursday morning. Toledo Police and Toledo Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a person shot around 1:10 a.m. on the 1400 block of N. Huron St. According to TPD, when crews arrived, they found the...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Person shot on Blum Street suffered life-threatening injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one man was shot in Toledo on Wednesday night. According to officers, the shooting took place on the 900 block of Blum Street just around 10:30 p.m. They said one male was transported to an area hospital with injuries TPD later described as life-threatening.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Adrian man dies in Monroe Co. crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — On Sept. 14 at approximately 11:42 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Monroe Post responded to a single motorcycle injury crash on Oakville Waltz Rd. near Tuttle Hill Rd. in Monroe, MI. Upon arrival, troopers investigated the scene an determined that a Harley Davidson...
MONROE, MI
WTOL 11

Man hit by car while crossing Glendale Ave. Wednesday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 64-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Glendale Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Toledo police. Jessie Cartlidge, 65, was driving eastbound on Glendale Avenue when Brian Bartolet began to cross. Cartlidge "attempted to avoid striking" Bartolet when Bartolet "began running and struck" Cartlidge's vehicle, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Motorcyclist dies after losing control, crashing in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A motorcyclist died Wednesday night after losing control on a curve in Monroe County. Police said the 62-year-old Adrian man was on Oakville Waltz Road near Tuttle Hill Road in London Township when he lost control just after 11:40 p.m. He ran off the road into the ditch and fell off the bike.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
#Motorcycle Crash#Motorcycle Accident#Traffic Accident#Eastway#Willys
wktn.com

Man Injured in Early Morning Crash in Findlay

A Findlay was injured in a crash that occurred at just before 12:30 this morning in Findlay. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Alexander Nique lost control of his car while driving at a high rate of speed northbound on Broad Avenue. The car ended up off...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: Man injured from gunshot wound Tuesday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were alerted to gunshots at a residence in the 400 block of Boston Place at 9:42 p.m. on Tuesday. Crews were dispatched to the central Toledo location after a "Shotspotter," an automated device that notifies police of gunfire in the area, identified a gunshot at a residence. According to a report, police also responded to a Sunoco gas station on Central and Cherry for a vehicle allegedly involved in the situation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday night in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — At least one person was shot in the 900 block of Blum Street in central Toledo Wednesday night. According to the Toledo Fire Department, at least one person has been transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. The individual's condition is currently unknown. If you...
TOLEDO, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

One BGSU student has died from a fatal car crash

A 20-year-old BGSU student was killed in a car crash on US 6, near milepost 5 in Madison Township. On Sept. 4, David “Ryan” Walker II sustained fatal injuries after being involved in the four-vehicle crash that was reported to the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 10:32 p.m.
WTOL 11

TPD: Trespasser arrested at north Toledo police impound lot

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police in north Toledo recently arrested 25-year-old Te'ion Lee after he failed to receive proper clearance to enter the Toledo Police Department Impound Lot, located at 198 Dura Ave.. Police say Lee entered the lot in the afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., in an attempt to retrieve...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Three indicted in fatal shooting of 10-year-old Toledo girl

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people have been indicted in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a child in Toledo earlier this year, according to officials. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Dearryl Cornelious, Byron Cleveland, and Carmanetta Wilson on Tuesday in connection to the fatal shooting of Damia Ezell in February 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed in motorcycle crash on Willys Parkway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman who was the passenger on a motorcycle died Sunday in a crash on Willys Parkway at Elanor Avenue, Toledo police said. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when police said the motorcycle driver lost control and crashed his bike. Another vehicle hit the motorcycle...
sent-trib.com

Millbury man indicted for resisting arrest

A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest. A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street...
MILLBURY, OH
WTOL 11

Man car jacked at gunpoint outside central Toledo elementary school Friday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were called to the parking lot of Robinson Elementary School in central Toledo shortly before 9 p.m. on Friday. According to a police report, a 19-year-old man was hanging out with several friends when three male suspects approached them. The suspects pointed guns at the group and stole the victim's keys to his black Chrysler 200 before fleeing the scene.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL-TV

North Toledo woman shot in face early Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to a call for a person shot early Sunday, shortly after 1 a.m. Crews arrived at the intersection of Cottage and W. Park in north Toledo and found a 26-year-old woman lying in the street with a single gunshot wound to her "face/head," police said in a report.
TOLEDO, OH
