Phoenix, AZ

Poke Paradise Coming Soon to North Phoenix

By Nadine Blanco
 4 days ago

A new restaurant called Poke Paradise will be coming soon to the Fountain Square shopping center in north Phoenix . A building permit for Poke Paradise was found in Phoenix public records, indicating tenant improvements that are due to begin at 440 E. Bell Road.

Representatives for Poke Paradise confirmed with What Now Phoenix that they are just beginning the build out, but they did not have a clear idea of when they would be ready to open. Until then, they will be hard at work organizing all the information regarding the new business, so they were unable to disclose any further details.

That said, we’re sure that based on the name alone we have a pretty clear idea of what to expect on the menu. The permit description notes that Poke Paradise will be “a fast food restaurant for take out or dine in that services cubed raw fresh fish,” so it’s likely that this will be a build-your-own poke bowl style establishment.

To get updates from the business itself, sign up for their newsletter at mypokeparadise.com .



