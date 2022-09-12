Read full article on original website
Engstrom Feels Proud to Continue Hornets’ Tradition
Scout Engstrom is always looking for ways to score when she has the ball on her stick, and she’s done an impressive job of that during her tenure as a member of the Branford field hockey team. Now a senior, Scout is serving as one of the Hornets’ captains and wants to finish her high school career strong by upholding the traditions that the Branford field hockey program has become known for.
Ahmad Excelling on the Squash Court
A sport that’s unfamiliar to many has become both a lifestyle and a successful endeavor for Guilford resident Rayan Ahmad. Rayan, a 10-year-old who’s in 5th grade at Baldwin Middle School, has been playing squash for several years now. While he was inexperienced and knew little about sport when he started, Rayan has gone on to see tremendous success with his racquet by becoming the 6th-ranked squash player for his age range in the national rankings.
Novillo Brings Her Best Effort on Defense
Every student-athlete needs to prove themselves in order to earn a spot in the varsity lineup. It’s no given. Westbrook sophomore Eimy Novillo, a member of the Westbrook-Old Lyme (W-OL) co-op field hockey team, is embracing her opportunity to start on the varsity squad for the second-straight season. Eimy impressed with her work ethic as a freshman and is now playing an important role in the Knights’ defensive corps this year.
A New Season
The fall sports season is underway at Valley Regional High School. The field hockey team hosted Haddam-Killingworth on Sept. 9 for the first game of the 2022 season.
DeRubeis Springs to Success on the Diving Board
Fears are meant to be conquered in the heated moments of sports. The satisfaction of overcoming an obstacle can certainly be told through the story of Meghan DeRubeis, a junior on the North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team. Meghan conquered her fears by joining the team as a diver who had little to no experience in the sport last year. Meghan’s willingness to strive in a supportive environment gave the Nighthawks a lift during a postseason run that was capped with a second-place finish at the Class M State Championship.
Davis Rings Up a Stellar Season in Deep River Horseshoe League
Jeremy Davis stepped onto the scene in the Deep River Horseshoe League (DRHL) and proved himself as one of the best players in the B Division. Jeremy loves playing horseshoes and has worked hard to improve his game. He feels proud to be doing so as a member of the DRHL.
Ralph V. Streeto
Ralph V. Streeto, 88, of East Haven passed away Sept. 11 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Oct. 4, 1933, in New Haven to Frank and Mary (Orefice) Streeto. Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph Streeto Jr. (fiancée, Nancy) of East Haven along with two granddaughters, Courtney and Ashley Streeto. He is also survived by his siblings, Carmel Hitchcock of Branford, Patty Streeto of North Carolina, and Robert Streeto of North Branford, and numerous nieces/nephews, and longtime friend Jack, who would visit until the very end where they would reminisce about the good old days.
Henry John “Hank” Graver, Jr
After a long struggle with congestive heart failure, Henry John Graver, Jr of Chester, (formerly of Guilford) died peacefully on Sept. 13 at the age of 89. He was the son of the late Henry J. Graver and Christine Hartmann Graver. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Ellen Larsen Graver, his son Lance Larsen Graver and his sister Audrey. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Louise Gideonse Graver, two grandchildren, Darrell James Graver of New Haven and Kurt Graver of North Branford; two step-children, Brad Bunney of Northbrook, Illinois and Katje Bunney of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and five step-grandchildren.
$1,500 Eversource Grant Energizes CDR Indoor Herb Garden
The Community Dining Room (CDR) recently received a $1,500 grant from Eversource Energy. The monies will be used to have an indoor garden that will allow CDR to grow fresh herbs year round. Founded in 1985, private, not-for-profit organization CDR provides food, support, and companionship to shoreline neighbors on the...
Tami LaCroix: From Healthcare to Community Care
Tami LaCroix has spent nearly 20 years helping Connecticut Orthopedics—the company she works for—grow its customer base and establish itself as a preeminent orthopedic group. Now that business is booming, Tami says, “It’s time to give back,” and she does so by leading the company’s volunteer efforts to help residents in the communities in which her employer operates.
Laura Stott: Teacher of the Year
As a student at Daniel Hand High School, Laura Stott knew she wanted to be a teacher. She just didn’t know she’d wind up teaching at her alma mater or that she’d be named the district’s 2022-’23 Teacher of the Year. “In some ways it...
Day on the Green
The Westbrook Town Green was the scene for the 41st annual Arts and Crafts Fair on Sept. 10. Hosted by the Westbrook Historical Society, the one-day event showcased custom-made items from local vendors. Here, Patti Fitzpatrick of North Stonington, oversees her booth, The Crusty Crow.
‘Crafters Care’ Fair Sept. 24: Baskets of Support for FPNB
NORTH BRANFORD – With a high-value Megabasket raffle and at least 60 more exciting raffle baskets up for grabs, baskets of funding support will be raised from raffle proceeds to benefit Food Pantry of North Branford (FPNB) at the 3rd annual “Crafters Care” fair on Sept. 24.
Glory Days: 50th Anniversary of New Haven Coliseum
To many baby boomers, the former New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum represents the glory days: From Aerosmith to ZZ Top, and even Elvis, the Elm City hosted some of the biggest names of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, along with minor-league hockey, monster-truck pulls, and professional wrestling.
Cecile M. (Giguere) Jablonski
Cecile M. (Giguere) Jablonski, 85, a longtime Guilford resident passed away on Sept. 11 surrounded by her loved ones. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony Jablonski. Born July 16, 1937, in Danielson, she was one of three daughters of the late Arthur Giguere and Alexandrine (Chabot) Giguere.
A Slippery Ride
Jeannie Williasky and Luca Montanaro, 4, go down the giant slide together at the East Haven Fall Festival on Sept. 11. The annual festival, held Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, featured live music, carnival rides, craft fair vendors, food vendors, a car show, 5K road race, and more.
Jean Louise Andress
Jean Louise Andress, 93, of Essex, formerly of Old Saybrook, passed away peacefully on the evening of Sept. 5 after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Throughout her last year’s, Jean was surrounded by her husband, Joseph, who along with her children and staff from Essex Meadows Health Center, lovingly cared for her.
Sheehan Hosts BCC’s 25th Anniversary Gala Sept. 23
Colin Sheehan, often dubbed Branford’s arts impresario for his theater work on every level, wears another hat for which he is just as well known: philanthropist. The New York City native will serve as emcee Sept. 23 at the Pine Orchard Yacht & Country Club for Branford Compassion Club’s 25th Anniversary Gala, which includes dinner, silent and live auctions and entertainment by Grammy Award winner Julie Gold (“From A Distance”).
Mallory Wishes Storybook Success to Blackstone and Friends
If life were a storybook, Blackstone Teen Librarian Sarah Mallory could write some amazing chapters. In this case, chapter one would find every book lover in town headed to the Friends of the Blackstone Library Fall Book Sale on the Branford Green, coming Thursday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 25. All proceeds benefit the library.
Judith Ann Dorgan D’Amico
Judith Ann Dorgan D’Amico, 80, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Ronald D’Amico. Judith was born in New Haven on June 22, 1942, the daughter of the...
