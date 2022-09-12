Ralph V. Streeto, 88, of East Haven passed away Sept. 11 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born Oct. 4, 1933, in New Haven to Frank and Mary (Orefice) Streeto. Ralph is survived by his son, Ralph Streeto Jr. (fiancée, Nancy) of East Haven along with two granddaughters, Courtney and Ashley Streeto. He is also survived by his siblings, Carmel Hitchcock of Branford, Patty Streeto of North Carolina, and Robert Streeto of North Branford, and numerous nieces/nephews, and longtime friend Jack, who would visit until the very end where they would reminisce about the good old days.

EAST HAVEN, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO