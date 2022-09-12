ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
CARSON CITY, NV
Ward 4 residents get into Reno Air Races for free Wednesday

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno city councilwoman Bonnie Weber is pleased to announce all Ward 4 residents can get into the Reno Air Races for free on Wednesday. If you are taking advantage of the deal, you must show your ID or proof of residence in the 89506, 89512 or 89503 zip codes. If you aren't sure what ward you live in, you can check out a map here.
RENO, NV
Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
RENO, NV
New care center provides resources for Reno community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
RENO, NV
Nevada Air National Guard helping northwest firefighting effort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada National Guard is aiding firefighting operations in the northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in the northwestern U.S. One is a C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and the other is a C-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California.
NEVADA STATE
Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
RENO, NV
Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
RENO, NV
Well-Being Wednesday: Heart Disease & Interventional Cardiology

Reno, NV - We have all heard that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but you might not know that the term heart disease describes various conditions that affect the heart. Renown’s Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck discusses our community’s most common forms of heart disease, and some lifestyle changes people can make to prevent this silent killer.
RENO, NV
Reno-Tahoe International Airport fully operational despite smoky conditions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is fully open and operational despite hazardous air quality and smoky skies. A spokeswoman from the airport said flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines/pilots in command with safety being the top priority. If...
RENO, NV
Multiple rescued after Park Vista apartment caught fire Tuesday night

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple people and their pets have been rescued from an apartment fire in Sparks Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at Park Vista Apartments around 9:31 p.m. which had multiple residents trapped on balconies. The fire...
SPARKS, NV
Reno Aces postpone Tuesday's game due to poor air quality

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have postponed Tuesday's game against the Sacramento River Cats due to poor air quality caused by the Mosquito Fire in northern California. The Aces made an official announcement on social media stating the game is rescheduled for tomorrow...
RENO, NV

