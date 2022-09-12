Fire crews battle raging fire in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to an outside fire near Eastern and Washington avenues on Friday night.

According to LVFR, with the help of the City of North Las Vegas Fire Department, a total of 10 fire department units responded to the fire near the 2200 block of East McWilliams Avenue.

(Credit: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

(Credit: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation according to LVFR.

