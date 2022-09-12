North Haven Police are looking for witnesses after a suspect struck a police officer’s cruiser causing heavy damage. According to a Facebook post by North Haven Police, officers responded to the area of 160 State Street on Sept. 17 at 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report of individuals attempting to break into cars. The first arriving officer observed an unidentified individual run across the parking lot and enter a vehicle. The vehicle then began traveling toward the officer while a second vehicle came from the same direction, both traveling in the direction of the responding officer.

