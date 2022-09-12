Read full article on original website
zip06.com
Valley Girls’ Soccer Notches a Couple of Ties; Field Hockey Gets a Win and a Draw
The Valley Regional girls’ soccer team had two games on its schedule last week and came away with a pair of ties to move to 1-0-2 on the year. Valley earned draws versus East Hampton and Valley Regional in recent action. In their first game of the week, the...
zip06.com
Old Saybrook Field Hockey Notches 2 Victories; Boys’ Soccer Stays Undefeated
The Old Saybrook field hockey squad took the field to play a trio of games last week. The Rams came away from the three-game stretch with two victories to boost their overall record to 3-1 this year. Old Saybrook opened up the week by earning a 1-0 road win versus...
zip06.com
Westbrook’s Soccer Teams Get Wins Versus the T-Birds; Field Hockey Squad Plays Valley to a Tie
The Westbrook boys’ soccer squad was on the road for both of last week’s matchups. The Knights lost a contest against Cromwell and then posted a shutout over North Branford for an overall mark of 1-2 this fall. In its first game of the week, Westbrook dropped a...
zip06.com
T-Birds’ Football Defeats the Rams for First Win; Field Hockey Team Raises Record to 4-0
The North Branford football team hosted divisional opponent Old Saybrook-Westbrook for its second game of the 2022 season last week. The Thunderbirds posted a 48-7 win versus the Rams at Colafati Field to improve their overall record to 1-1 with a mark of 1-1 in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division.
zip06.com
Branford Field Hockey Claims 2 Victories; Girls’ Soccer Shuts Out West Haven
The Branford field hockey team had contests against Lauralton Hall and Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) on last week’s schedule. The Hornets improved to 2-1 on the season after earning a win versus Lauralton Hall and then defeating SHA in recent action. On Sept. 12, Branford hosted Lauralton Hall and...
zip06.com
Morgan Football Defeats H-K for First Victory; Boys’ Soccer Raises Record to 4-0
The Morgan football team hosted divisional opponent Haddam-Killingworth for a Saturday afternoon contest at the Peters Complex on Sept. 17. Morgan notched a 30-23 victory versus the Cougars in the Pequot Conference Sassacus Division matchup and is now 1-1 overall with a record of 1-1 in the division this year.
zip06.com
Nighthawks Striving for More Success in the Water This Fall
The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team is back in the pool following an eventful and successful run through the postseason last year. Ken Pierson returns to the head coach’s role that he had previously held on two separate occasions in the 1990s and again in the 2000s. This year, Pierson is looking to guide the Nighthawks to more postseason success on the heels of North Haven’s second-place finish in states last fall.
zip06.com
Bushnell House to be Sold to Town
The town is close to an agreement that would see the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street sold to the town. The item is expected to be on the agenda for a town meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. First Selectman John Hall announced at the Sept. 13...
zip06.com
Salt Island Rescue Calls Down
Signage is now in place on the roads leading to Salt Island warning of danger posed by the water around the island. An emergency official said that rescues have slowed down as Fall approaches. At a Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting on Aug. 25, First Selectman John Hall informed the...
zip06.com
Police Seek Witnesses After Suspect Damages Cruiser, Flees
North Haven Police are looking for witnesses after a suspect struck a police officer’s cruiser causing heavy damage. According to a Facebook post by North Haven Police, officers responded to the area of 160 State Street on Sept. 17 at 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report of individuals attempting to break into cars. The first arriving officer observed an unidentified individual run across the parking lot and enter a vehicle. The vehicle then began traveling toward the officer while a second vehicle came from the same direction, both traveling in the direction of the responding officer.
