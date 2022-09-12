ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Branford, CT

zip06.com

Nighthawks Striving for More Success in the Water This Fall

The North Haven girls’ swimming and diving team is back in the pool following an eventful and successful run through the postseason last year. Ken Pierson returns to the head coach’s role that he had previously held on two separate occasions in the 1990s and again in the 2000s. This year, Pierson is looking to guide the Nighthawks to more postseason success on the heels of North Haven’s second-place finish in states last fall.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Bushnell House to be Sold to Town

The town is close to an agreement that would see the David Bushnell House at 121 South Main Street sold to the town. The item is expected to be on the agenda for a town meeting scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 22. First Selectman John Hall announced at the Sept. 13...
WESTBROOK, CT
zip06.com

Salt Island Rescue Calls Down

Signage is now in place on the roads leading to Salt Island warning of danger posed by the water around the island. An emergency official said that rescues have slowed down as Fall approaches. At a Board of Selectmen (BOS) meeting on Aug. 25, First Selectman John Hall informed the...
zip06.com

Police Seek Witnesses After Suspect Damages Cruiser, Flees

North Haven Police are looking for witnesses after a suspect struck a police officer’s cruiser causing heavy damage. According to a Facebook post by North Haven Police, officers responded to the area of 160 State Street on Sept. 17 at 2:15 a.m. after receiving a report of individuals attempting to break into cars. The first arriving officer observed an unidentified individual run across the parking lot and enter a vehicle. The vehicle then began traveling toward the officer while a second vehicle came from the same direction, both traveling in the direction of the responding officer.
NORTH HAVEN, CT

