We’ve had some HOT days this summer! Thankful for AC in our food pantry. We had a successful food drive this month. For the entire month of August we had inflatable pools set up at 14 different locations for donation drops. Our food drive was titled “Fill the Pool Before School” and we were able to add 1311 pounds of donations to our pantry! Our shelves look full and they have variety! We can’t thank the Fairfield community members enough for all of the support. We distributed 2107 pounds of food in the month of August. No, that is not a typo. This is why food drives and donations are so important!

FAIRFIELD, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO