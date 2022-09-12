Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Fairfield Sun Times
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
A headline from a 1971 feature story on Dolly Smith Cusker Akers in The Billings Gazette. Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana.
Fairfield Sun Times
Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates
BILLINGS, Mont. - A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
Fairfield Sun Times
UM law school symposium celebrates 50th anniversary of state constitution
MISSOULA, Mont. - As 2022 marks 50 years of the Montana constitution, the University of Montana law school is celebrating its anniversary while looking ahead to the next fifty years at its biennial symposium. Organizers of 'The Honorable James. R Browning Symposium' recognize the constitution was made for the people,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairfield Sun Times
Countries Montana exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Book Festival kicks off in person
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Marion Paulsen
Longtime Dutton resident Marion Paulsen, 102, passed away at her son’s home in Woodinville, WA on August 29, 2022. At 102, she was actively walking outside of the home up until the last few weeks of her life. She is survived by her son, Marcus (Dawn) Ulland of Woodinville,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Nonprofit recommends more patient info for Medicaid-funded abortion in Montana
Photo illustration by PxHere (Creative Commons) A nonprofit tasked with conducting an in-depth review of abortions in Montana that were covered by state Medicaid funds was unable to determine if the 221 cases met the definition of “medically necessary,” citing “lack of documentation.”. Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana farmers growing camelina, producing crop for renewable diesel fuel
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Sustainable Oils is a renewable fuel company that works with over 100 farmers in the nation to grow camelina, including farmers right here in the Treasure State. "Camelina is very simple to grow and uses all the same equipment that the farmer already has. It doesn't...
Fairfield Sun Times
FWP properties in Hill County now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions
HAVRE, Mont. - Dry and warm weather has prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to move to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on their properties in Hill County. FWP warns that current weather could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. Starting at 12:01 pm on Sept. 16, Hill County is...
Fairfield Sun Times
Freight train, union strike lingers as contract negotiations remain up in the air
MISSOULA, Mont. - Businesses and officials are bracing themselves for a possible nationwide strike from the freight railroad companies and their unions as contract negotiations are still up in the air. The question many of us are asking ourselves is what happens if certain railroads are paused, especially since Montana...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fairfield FFA Heading To Indianapolis For Nationals With Help From Fairfield FFA Alumni, Boe Brothers Foundation
The Fairfield FFA Chapter is headed to Indianapolis, Indiana for FFA Nationals. The National FFA Convention & Expo is all about growing the next generation of leaders. No matter where students are in FFA, they’ll find inspiration and direction to become a leader and influencer, ready to make an impact. During this event, students can learn who they are, who they want to become and how they can change how the world grows.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fairfield Sun Times
Hunting season underway; fire restrictions remain in place in Cascade County
The following is a press release from Cascade County Disaster and Emergency Services via Facebook:. As hunting season roles around and we all want to go out and enjoy our county, this is a reminder that Cascade County remains under STAGE ONE FIRE RESTRICTIONS. Please see the press release below. STAY FIRE WISE CASCADE COUNTY!
Fairfield Sun Times
WATCH: Video from a recon flight over the No Grass Creek Fire
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest shared video taken by Incident Commander (t) Kenny Spint during a recon flight on September 14 of the No Grass Creek Fire:
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say
Phishing scam illustration (Illustration via Pxhere.com | Creative Commons). The Montana Department of Agriculture lost more than $344,000 from a person impersonating a grant recipient in an email phishing attack, according to a new report recently released by the Legislative Audit Division. The incident, which happened in October 2020, was...
Fairfield Sun Times
Unseen the documentary premiers Wednesday evening at Lockwood High School
LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Over at Lockwood High School Wednesday, families gathered for a screening of a documentary called “Unseen.”. The film focuses on caregiver parents of children with complicated medical conditions. The documentary is also about starting a conversation about resources and information needed and available. There are many...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fairfield Sun Times
Nuclear waste site could be open ‘forever’ despite 2024 closure date, advocate warns
An aerial view of the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant, in an undated photo. (Photo courtesy DOE) Shipments of nuclear waste to the nation’s only deep geological repository for the hazardous material show no signs of slowing in the coming years, despite the current permit calling for the plant to begin closing in 2024.
Fairfield Sun Times
August News From The Fairfield Food Pantry
We’ve had some HOT days this summer! Thankful for AC in our food pantry. We had a successful food drive this month. For the entire month of August we had inflatable pools set up at 14 different locations for donation drops. Our food drive was titled “Fill the Pool Before School” and we were able to add 1311 pounds of donations to our pantry! Our shelves look full and they have variety! We can’t thank the Fairfield community members enough for all of the support. We distributed 2107 pounds of food in the month of August. No, that is not a typo. This is why food drives and donations are so important!
Comments / 0