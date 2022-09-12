ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Fairfield Sun Times

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Montana

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Man from Huntley Travels The U.S. For Dates

BILLINGS, Mont. - A young man from Huntley, Montana used a dating app to meet new people during the pandemic, but now his dating life has taken a few turns. Matthew Wurnig just might be one of Montana's most eligible bachelors. He's traveled 50 states to go on 50 dates....
HUNTLEY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

UM law school symposium celebrates 50th anniversary of state constitution

MISSOULA, Mont. - As 2022 marks 50 years of the Montana constitution, the University of Montana law school is celebrating its anniversary while looking ahead to the next fifty years at its biennial symposium. Organizers of 'The Honorable James. R Browning Symposium' recognize the constitution was made for the people,...
MONTANA STATE
Montana State
Great Falls, MT
Montana Government
Great Falls, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Countries Montana exports the most goods to

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Montana exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Book Festival kicks off in person

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Book Festival returns to in-person for the first time in three years. Ahead of its kick off on Thursday, organizers strategized on how to strengthen the literary community in-person while maintaining access for participation from across the state. To build up attendance, the majority of...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Marion Paulsen

Longtime Dutton resident Marion Paulsen, 102, passed away at her son’s home in Woodinville, WA on August 29, 2022. At 102, she was actively walking outside of the home up until the last few weeks of her life. She is survived by her son, Marcus (Dawn) Ulland of Woodinville,...
DUTTON, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Nonprofit recommends more patient info for Medicaid-funded abortion in Montana

Photo illustration by PxHere (Creative Commons) A nonprofit tasked with conducting an in-depth review of abortions in Montana that were covered by state Medicaid funds was unable to determine if the 221 cases met the definition of “medically necessary,” citing “lack of documentation.”. Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, a...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

FWP properties in Hill County now under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions

HAVRE, Mont. - Dry and warm weather has prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to move to Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on their properties in Hill County. FWP warns that current weather could increase the danger of human-caused wildfires. Starting at 12:01 pm on Sept. 16, Hill County is...
HILL COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fairfield FFA Heading To Indianapolis For Nationals With Help From Fairfield FFA Alumni, Boe Brothers Foundation

The Fairfield FFA Chapter is headed to Indianapolis, Indiana for FFA Nationals. The National FFA Convention & Expo is all about growing the next generation of leaders. No matter where students are in FFA, they’ll find inspiration and direction to become a leader and influencer, ready to make an impact. During this event, students can learn who they are, who they want to become and how they can change how the world grows.
FAIRFIELD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say

Phishing scam illustration (Illustration via Pxhere.com | Creative Commons). The Montana Department of Agriculture lost more than $344,000 from a person impersonating a grant recipient in an email phishing attack, according to a new report recently released by the Legislative Audit Division. The incident, which happened in October 2020, was...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Unseen the documentary premiers Wednesday evening at Lockwood High School

LOCKWOOD, Mont. - Over at Lockwood High School Wednesday, families gathered for a screening of a documentary called “Unseen.”. The film focuses on caregiver parents of children with complicated medical conditions. The documentary is also about starting a conversation about resources and information needed and available. There are many...
LOCKWOOD, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

August News From The Fairfield Food Pantry

We’ve had some HOT days this summer! Thankful for AC in our food pantry. We had a successful food drive this month. For the entire month of August we had inflatable pools set up at 14 different locations for donation drops. Our food drive was titled “Fill the Pool Before School” and we were able to add 1311 pounds of donations to our pantry! Our shelves look full and they have variety! We can’t thank the Fairfield community members enough for all of the support. We distributed 2107 pounds of food in the month of August. No, that is not a typo. This is why food drives and donations are so important!
FAIRFIELD, MT

