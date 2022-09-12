ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Car flips on South Lake Drive

The single-vehicle accident occurred early this morning on South Lake Drive in Lakewood. The driver escaped without serious injury. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: LFD swears in New Career Firefighter

The Lakewood Fire Department last night swore in James T. Schwartz as a career firefighter. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hampshire#Whatsapp#Accident#Cedarbridge#Tls
103.7 WCYY

Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands

It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
BOSTON, MA
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Township adds sidewalk along Ridge Avenue

The Lakewood Township this week added sidewalks to a stretch of road along Ridge Avenue. The road is heavily used by pedestrians on Shabbos, making it a hazard to walk without a sidewalk or shoulder. A temporary asphalt walkway was put in place ahead of Yom Tov, and is expected...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Boston

Bear cub rescued after mother killed by car in New Hampshire

WAKEFIELD, N.H. - A bear cub tragically lost his mother Wednesday morning in New Hampshire but still has a chance at survival thanks to wildlife experts.The female bear was struck and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield, NH Fish and Game said. "A single cub was spotted in the area which unless caught and rehabilitated would most likely perish," the agency said.The small male cub was captured and "will be rehabilitated to an age where it can survive in the wild on its own."
WAKEFIELD, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police warning the public after attack in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Police are warning the public following an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place earlier today in Rockingham. Members of the public have been told to be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area. Police say an unknown individual hit...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
WMUR.com

Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected for New Hampshire on Primary Day

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to move through New Hampshire as voters head to the polls for Primary Day. Highs will warm into the 70s with elevated humidity levels, giving way to scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Some of the afternoon storms could contain gusty...
ENVIRONMENT
Barton Chronicle

West Glover couple starts IV business

WEST GLOVER — Back in the day, prospectors in search of gold hoped to strike a vein of ore. Two Northeast Kingdom nurses have started a new business that is virtually guaranteed to strike a vein—a blood vein, that is—and, with it, a financial return. …the rest...
GLOVER, VT
WCAX

Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man who they say attacked a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham Wednesday. Vermont State Police say Ryan Avery, 45, was arrested by the Brattleboro Police after a search. He’s accused of following a 24-year-old construction worker into the woods on I-91 Wednesday morning, putting him into a chokehold, and using a broken glass bottle to slash him.
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
94.9 HOM

These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire

It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
POLITICS
adventure-journal.com

Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue

Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
WINDSOR, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy