thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Car flips on South Lake Drive
The single-vehicle accident occurred early this morning on South Lake Drive in Lakewood. The driver escaped without serious injury.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Prospect & Massachusetts
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Hello and thank you for getting the traffic light put up. I am wondering if there was any reason a turning light was...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man pleads not guilty to charges relating to allegedly placing hidden camera in Florida bathroom
News 9 is learning more about a New Hampshire man accused of placing cameras inside public bathrooms in Florida. Court documents from Florida show Dana Caruso has pleaded not guilty to a list of charges including alleged video voyeurism of a child under 16 years old. He posted bail and...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: LFD swears in New Career Firefighter
The Lakewood Fire Department last night swore in James T. Schwartz as a career firefighter.
Oh Canada: Boston to Montreal Sleeper Train With New Hampshire, Maine, Vermont Stops is in Our Neighbor’s Hands
It's just two to three years away IF Canada can pull funding together, and it looks like that just may happen. It's in their hands to make this dream come true. After the original proposal to have a 14-hour overnight sleeper train between Montreal and Boston with stops in Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire lost steam because of $100 million dollar track repairs necessary on the Canadian side, the project is now full steam ahead. This is so exciting, and I think Canada will pull through for all of us.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Township adds sidewalk along Ridge Avenue
The Lakewood Township this week added sidewalks to a stretch of road along Ridge Avenue. The road is heavily used by pedestrians on Shabbos, making it a hazard to walk without a sidewalk or shoulder. A temporary asphalt walkway was put in place ahead of Yom Tov, and is expected...
Bear cub rescued after mother killed by car in New Hampshire
WAKEFIELD, N.H. - A bear cub tragically lost his mother Wednesday morning in New Hampshire but still has a chance at survival thanks to wildlife experts.The female bear was struck and killed by a car on Route 16 in Wakefield, NH Fish and Game said. "A single cub was spotted in the area which unless caught and rehabilitated would most likely perish," the agency said.The small male cub was captured and "will be rehabilitated to an age where it can survive in the wild on its own."
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials announce 10 deaths related to COVID-19 over past week
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials announced 10 new deaths related to COVID-19 over the past week. There are now a total of 2,682 deaths related to COVID-19 in the state since the start of the pandemic. Officials reported 1,597 active COVID-19 cases in the state Thursday, up...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Simple Traffic Tip
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. Thank you for fixing clifton south by removing the parking and making both lanes go straight. If you could please make two left...
WMUR.com
Video: Black bear swims across lake in New Hampshire
VIDEO: WOW! A u local user captured a black bear on camera while it was swimming across Lake Winnipesaukee near Braun Bay.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Live Tonight! “Hostage” Event in Tashbar of Lakewood – Rachel, woman rescued by Yad L’Achim to tell her story live.
THE “HOSTAGE” EVENT WITH RACHEL, A WOMAN RESCUED BY YAD L’ACHIM, WILL TELL HER STORY LIVE IN LAKEWOOD! TONIGHT AND MONDAY!. LOCATION: @Tashbar Of Lakewood – 82 Oak St, 08701. FOR INFO AND TIX, CLICK: www.YadLAchimTour.com. THERE WILL ALSO BE INCREDIBLE VIDEOS OF LIVE RESCUES. (SEE...
newportdispatch.com
Police warning the public after attack in Rockingham
ROCKINGHAM — Police are warning the public following an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place earlier today in Rockingham. Members of the public have been told to be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area. Police say an unknown individual hit...
New Hampshire judge revokes bail for stepmother of Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire judge on Tuesday revoked the bail for Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of missing Harmony Montgomery, who is now considered to be the victim of a homicide. Kayla, 32, appeared in court after she was arrested Friday for skipping out on a dispositional conference...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
WMUR.com
Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected for New Hampshire on Primary Day
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Showers and strong thunderstorms are expected to move through New Hampshire as voters head to the polls for Primary Day. Highs will warm into the 70s with elevated humidity levels, giving way to scattered showers and passing thunderstorms. Some of the afternoon storms could contain gusty...
Barton Chronicle
West Glover couple starts IV business
WEST GLOVER — Back in the day, prospectors in search of gold hoped to strike a vein of ore. Two Northeast Kingdom nurses have started a new business that is virtually guaranteed to strike a vein—a blood vein, that is—and, with it, a financial return. …the rest...
WCAX
Suspect arrested in I-91 construction worker attack
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a man who they say attacked a construction worker on I-91 in Rockingham Wednesday. Vermont State Police say Ryan Avery, 45, was arrested by the Brattleboro Police after a search. He’s accused of following a 24-year-old construction worker into the woods on I-91 Wednesday morning, putting him into a chokehold, and using a broken glass bottle to slash him.
Vermont hunter shot by friend who mistook him for a bear
Officials say the accident underscores the importance of wearing blaze orange and positively identifying your target
These Are the Ten Commandments of New Hampshire
It may seem like a strange concept, but let's have some fun with this unusual 'what-if.'. We all know that each state has its own unofficial social rules. Just take a look at these 12 things that shock people after moving to New Hampshire, or 25 things that Mainers that have to explain to people from far away. Whether it's how we talk, dress, or interact with others, the things we do for fun, the food we eat, or something else entirely, each state is unique in its own way, and New Hampshire is no exception.
adventure-journal.com
Unprepared New Hampshire Hikers Were Charged With a Crime After Rescue
Back in June, in New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park, two hikers got into trouble and called for Search and Rescue. After a seven hour ordeal, both trapped hikers were rescued. Authorities, though, charged the two hikers with reckless conduct for being so ill-prepared for their adventure. Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, MA, and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, NH, entered guilty pleas to reduce their charge from a misdemeanor to a violation.
